‘Dubai Council’ formed by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, in his capacity as the Ruler of Dubai and Vice President and Prime Minister, has issued Decree No. (35) of 2024, establishing the “Dubai Council”. In a report by WAM, the Dubai Council is set to play an important role in steering the emirate’s trajectory towards greater global competitiveness and attractiveness.

Under the leadership of His Highness, the Dubai Council will be chaired by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum himself. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum will serve as First and Second Vice Chairmen, respectively.

The Council’s membership comprises influential figures, including Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, and Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, among others.

Mohammed Abdullah Al Gergawi is appointed as the Secretary-General of the Council, alongside esteemed individuals such as Talal Humaid Belhoul, Abdulla Mohammed Al Basti, Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Mattar Mohammed Al Tayer, Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, and Helal Saeed Al Marri.

The establishment of the Dubai Council, in accordance with Law No. (21) of 2021, is a strategic move aimed at shaping Dubai’s future development agenda. It seeks to bolster the emirate’s global standing through the initiation of groundbreaking projects and transformative initiatives.

Ultimately, the Council’s mission is to elevate the quality of life for citizens, residents, and visitors alike. This decree, effective immediately upon issuance, underscores Dubai’s unwavering commitment to sustainable growth and prosperity.