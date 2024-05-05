O! Millionaire Episode 103: Elevate your chance of winning with three easy steps

With each passing week, the excitement on O!Millionaire reaches new heights. A staggering amount of P100,000,000 is up for grabs, increasing the tension of viewers and participants alike.

In the thrilling 103rd episode, participants anxiously await the live draw presided over by the charismatic actor-environmentalist Maradona Rebello, who reveals the seven winning numbers. Don’t miss out on the excitement every Thursday at 8 PM (GST) on O!Millionaire!

THE SEVEN WINNING NUMBERS FOR EPISODE 103

The #OMillionaire Green Initiative Draw offers participants an exciting chance to win thrilling prizes every week. By purchasing the Green Certificate, not only do participants increase their chances of winning, but they also play a crucial role in supporting the development of Oasis Park. This innovative and sustainable haven aims to nurture millions of trees, contributing to a greener and healthier environment for generations to come.

In the latest draw on May 2, 2024, the seven winning numbers were unveiled: 6, 11, 23, 5, 44, 7, and 40 with a winning Green Certificate ID of TH2A 8G36.

Don’t miss out on the chance to claim this substantial reward if your Green Certificates match the drawn numbers! Check your certificates carefully to see if you’re the lucky winner in the #OMillionaire Green Draw.

RAISE YOUR STAKES WITH THREE EASY STEPS

Ready to raise your stakes and aim for millionaire status? Follow these three simple steps:

1. Visit the O! Millionaire website and sign up.

2. Secure your chance to win over AED 100 Million and contribute to Oasis Park by obtaining a Green Certificate.

3. Choose your lucky seven numbers and get ready for the thrill of the draw!

With just these three steps, you’re on your way to potentially changing your life while supporting a sustainable cause.

Furthermore, you can watch Maradona Rebello’s video for a quick and straightforward guide on how to boost your chances of becoming a millionaire with just three easy steps.

ABOUT THE LIVE DRAW

The #OMillionaire Green Draw turns dreams into reality, with exciting prizes waiting to be won. Partnered with Oasis Park, every AED 25 Green Certificate purchase helps plant a tree, promoting sustainability. Transparency and fairness are key values, with our rigorous quality-checking process open for all to see.

Check out how O!Millionaire does its best practices.

Stay tuned for the next episode!