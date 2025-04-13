Latest NewsGlobalNewsPH NewsTFT News

Overseas Filipino voting begins; Comelec releases official schedule by country

Overseas Filipino voters officially began casting their ballots on Sunday, marking the start of the month-long overseas voting period, the Commission on Elections (Comelec) announced.

Comelec spokesperson John Rex Laudiangco confirmed that the test voting phase has ended, making way for the official overseas voting period which runs from April 13 until May 12 at 7 p.m.

“The start of voting in countries where there are enrolled registered overseas voters (ROVs) is at 8:00 a.m.,” Laudiangco said.

The corresponding voting start times (in Philippine Standard Time) for various countries and regions are as follows:

  • Australia and Guam (GMT+10): 6:00 AM
  • Japan and South Korea (GMT+9): 7:00 AM
  • Brunei, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Macau, Indonesia, Taiwan, and Singapore (GMT+8): 8:00 AM
  • Thailand, Vietnam, and parts of Indonesia (GMT+7): 9:00 AM
  • Bangladesh (GMT+6): 10:00 AM
  • India (GMT+5:30): 10:30 AM
  • Pakistan (GMT+5): 11:00 AM
  • United Arab Emirates and Oman (GMT+4): 12:00 PM
  • Greece, Jordan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain, Kenya, and Israel (GMT+3): 1:00 PM
  • European countries such as Spain, Germany, France, and South Africa (GMT+2): 2:00 PM
  • Portugal, the United Kingdom, and Morocco (GMT+1): 3:00 PM
  • Brazil and Argentina (GMT-3): 7:00 PM
  • USA (GMT-5), Canada, and Chile (GMT-4): 8:00 PM
  • USA (GMT-5): 9:00 PM
  • Mexico (GMT-6): 10:00 PM
  • USA and Canada (GMT-7): 11:00 PM
  • USA (GMT-10): 2:00 AM (following day)

