Overseas Filipino voting begins; Comelec releases official schedule by country

Comelec spokesperson John Rex Laudiangco confirmed that the test voting phase has ended, making way for the official overseas voting period which runs from April 13 until May 12 at 7 p.m.

“The start of voting in countries where there are enrolled registered overseas voters (ROVs) is at 8:00 a.m.,” Laudiangco said.

The corresponding voting start times (in Philippine Standard Time) for various countries and regions are as follows: