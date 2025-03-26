Uncategorized

Celebrate the Holidays with an Unforgettable Feast at Chinese Star Restaurant LLC!

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago

This holiday season, starting March 31, 2025, make your celebrations extra special with an amazing dining experience at Chinese Star Restaurant LLC, your go-to destination for authentic flavors, variety, and fun. Conveniently located on the first floor of Al Ghurair Mall, near Entrance 3 and Centime, we offer something for everyone!

WhatsApp Image 2025 03 24 at 6.15.47 PM

Whether you’re planning a family get-together, a gathering with friends, or simply want to treat yourself, our restaurant has an incredible selection of dishes that will leave you spoiled for choice:

• Refreshing Drinks and Sweet Treats: Cool down with our signature beverages and satisfy your sweet tooth with our desserts, crafted with care to delight your senses.

• Sushi Bar: Explore the flavors of fresh and vibrant sushi, prepared with high-quality ingredients and attention to detail.

• Dim Sum Delights: Dive into the world of steaming hot dim sum, packed with irresistible flavors and perfect for sharing.

• Asian Cuisines: Savor the diverse and authentic tastes of Asia, with dishes inspired by the rich culinary traditions of the region.

• BBQ Specials: Indulge in smoky, savory grilled dishes, cooked to perfection and bursting with flavor.

• Hot Pot Experience: Gather around our hot pot for a communal dining experience filled with warm, hearty flavors—perfect for creating holiday memories.

Celebrate in Style in Our Private VIP Rooms!

Looking to make your celebrations even more special? Our private VIP rooms with karaoke are the ideal space to host birthdays, anniversaries, reunions, or any occasion worth celebrating. Sing your heart out and create lasting memories with your loved ones while enjoying our mouthwatering dishes.

Visit Us Today!

📍 Location: Chinese Star Restaurant LLC, First Floor, Al Ghurair Mall, near Entrance 3 and Centime

📞 Contact: 0529151988

Don’t wait—plan your visit today and let us make your holiday celebration one to remember. Enjoy a feast, create memories, and celebrate the season at Chinese Star Restaurant LLC!

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

iStock 1314637035

Job hunting in the UAE: How to protect yourself from labor and visa fraud

January 31, 2025
FAA DOT chief 1

Marcos to restore P400-M tourism branding budget

January 15, 2025
DMW logo blurry background

DMW pledges support to bring home 220 pardoned Filipinos from the UAE

January 8, 2025
iStock 1316983106

Jeju Air to cut 1,900 flights by March

January 5, 2025
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button