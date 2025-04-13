PH Consulate in Hong Kong reminds Filipinos to follow local laws on public gatherings

The Philippine Consulate General in Hong Kong has urged Filipinos to be cautious and observe local laws when joining or organizing public gatherings.

In a recent advisory, the Consulate cited the Hong Kong Public Order Ordinance, which requires organizers to notify the Commissioner of Police in writing no later than 11 a.m. one week before the planned event. A permit is also required for public assemblies.

“The Commissioner of Police has the authority to prohibit public meetings if deemed necessary for national security, public safety, or the protection of others’ rights and freedoms,” the Consulate said, adding that conditions or restrictions may also be imposed.

Non-compliance may result in penalties, including imprisonment of up to 12 months and a fine of HK$5,000. More serious offenses—such as failure to notify authorities or engaging in disorderly or violent conduct—may carry penalties of up to five years in prison.

The Consulate advised Filipinos in Hong Kong to stay informed and ensure all public activities comply with the city’s legal requirements.