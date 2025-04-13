PITX expects 2.5 million passengers for Holy Week 2025

The Parañaque Integrated Terminal Exchange (PITX) is preparing for a major surge in travelers this Holy Week, with an estimated 2.5 million passengers expected to pass through its terminal from April 9 until the Wednesday after Easter.

As of Friday, April 11, around 165,000 passengers had already departed for the provinces since April 9, according to PITX spokesperson Jason Salvador in an interview with Super Radyo dzBB.

“Monday may see a slight dip in passengers, but the numbers are expected to rise again by Holy Wednesday and Maundy Thursday,” Salvador said, noting that PITX has been averaging 157,000 passengers daily.

He also advised travelers to secure their tickets early, warning that walk-in bookings are becoming increasingly difficult, especially for trips to high-demand destinations like Bicol.