220 Filipinos pardoned in UAE following Marcos’ diplomatic efforts

A total of 220 Filipinos detained in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) were granted a pardon in celebration of the UAE’s 53rd National Day, thanks to diplomatic efforts made by Philippine President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. in discussions with UAE leadership.

The UAE typically extends such pardons in observance of its National Day on December 2nd.

The pardon, which was announced on December 26, 2024, reflects the strong and enduring friendship between the two nations.

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said it was a direct outcome of President Marcos’ meeting with His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, in November of the same year.

The DFA and the Philippine Embassy in Abu Dhabi are now handling the necessary documentation and administrative processes to facilitate the swift return of the pardoned nationals to the Philippines.

The detainees, who were incarcerated for various offenses, join 143 other Filipinos who were granted a similar pardon last June, during the Eid al-Adha festivities.

