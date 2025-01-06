Marcos thanks UAE for pardoning 220 Filipinos

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. expressed his gratitude to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for showing compassion to Filipinos in detention for a number of offenses as the Middle Eastern country marked its 53rd National Day.

The UAE’s pardon of 220 Filipinos highlighted the distinguished friendship between the two countries, the Department of Foreign Affairs said.

“Ang desisyong ito, na karagdagan sa isang daan at apatnapu’t tatlong Pilipino na nabigyan ng pardon noong Eid al-Adha, ay patunay ng matibay na ugnayan ng ating mga bansa,” said Marcos in a video message on Monday, January 6.

“We extend our heartfelt gratitude to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, whom I also had the honor to meet, for this compassionate gesture,” he said.

The President said the Filipinos are having their travel documents processed ahead of their repatriation to the Philippines.

“Sa kanilang pag-uwi, nawa’y maging ligtas ang kanilang paglalakbay pauwi sa kanilang mahal na lupang tinubuan,” Marcos added.