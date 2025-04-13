Overseas online voting officially starts; Philippine Embassy in Abu Dhabi urges OFs to pre-enroll and vote

Overseas Filipinos in the UAE now have an easier way to make their voices heard in the upcoming Philippine elections—through online voting, right from the comfort of their homes.

Today, April 13, marked the official start of the overseas online voting period, with the Philippine Embassy in Abu Dhabi assisting several Filipinos, especially those needing guidance, on how to use the new system, particularly the illiterate, pregnant women, senior citizens, and people of determination.

For the first time, qualified overseas voters can cast their votes without the need to physically visit the Philippine post. Using just a mobile phone or a laptop, voters can now conveniently access the platform, pre-enroll, and submit their votes at their own pace and place.

Susan Escarola, an OFW in Abu Dhabi, was among those assisted by the embassy to pre-enroll and access the online voting portal.

“Tinulungan nila ako kasi hindi ako makapasok sa [voting] portal kasi hindi ko pa ito na-experience, first time lang,” Escarola said.

Another OFW, Daisy Manaois, had already completed her pre-enrollment the previous week, but chose to visit the Embassy in person to confirm whether her vote had been successfully submitted.

“Nag-enroll ako sa bahay tapos nag-inquire ako kung na-cast yung vote ko,” she explained.

When asked what qualities she seeks in a candidate, she said: “Yung makapagbibigay ng trabaho sa lahat ng Pilipino para hindi na kailangang mag-abroad pa.”

As of April 12, nearly 3,000 of the 66,001 registered voters in Abu Dhabi had already pre-enrolled, ahead of the first day of voting. Pre-enrollment will continue until May 7, 2025.

Meanwhile, Vice Consul Kevin Mark Gomez urged registered voters to pre-enroll and vote, while reminding the public that manual voting will not be conducted.

“Ngayon masasabi natin smooth naman [ang first day of voting]. It’s a new system. There are some adjustments that have to be made both from sa mga nagse-serve sa ating electoral board, at syempre yung ating mga botante. Dahil ang lumalabas parang nagkakagulatan, hindi nila alam na ‘pag pumunta pala sila dito online voting pa rin,” said Vice Consul Gomez.

“Kahit magkaganoon man, lahat ng mga botante na pumupunta dito sa Embassy para bumoto, ina-assist pa rin naman po sila,” he added.

He also advised voters not to take screenshots of their digital ballots or post them on social media, emphasizing that doing so constitutes an election offense.

The elections will be held for 30 days until May 12, 2025.