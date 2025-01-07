PH Embassy, Consulate General thank UAE government for pardoning 220 Filipino prisoners

The Philippine Embassy in Abu Dhabi and the Consulate General in Dubai have extended their gratitude to the UAE government for pardoning 220 Filipinos convicted of various offenses in celebration of its 53rd National Day.

In a joint statement, the Philippine missions acknowledged the generosity of UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for his act of royal clemency, describing it as a reflection of the UAE leadership’s values of “compassion, justice, and mercy.”

“We are deeply appreciative of the continued generosity and understanding shown by the government and people of the UAE towards Filipinos,” the statement read.

“The pardon granted reaffirms the strong and growing relationship between our two nations, built on mutual respect, cooperation, and shared values. It is a testament to the commitment to foster peace, reconciliation, and human dignity,” it added.

Both offices said they have been coordinating with the UAE authorities to facilitate the safe and immediate return of the pardoned Filipinos to the Philippines while providing them the necessary support.

“We again convey our deepest appreciation for this generous act, which will be remembered as a significant expression of our enduring and growing bilateral relationship,” the missions said.

The pardon, announced on December 26, 2024, was granted in celebration of the UAE’s 53rd National Day, highlighting the strong friendship between the two nations. According to the Department of Foreign Affairs, the clemency resulted from discussions between President Bongbong Marcos and UAE President H.H. Sheikh Mohamed during a meeting in November last year.

The UAE traditionally extends pardons to prisoners during significant occasions, such as National Day and religious celebrations. This clemency follows a similar pardon granted to 143 Filipino detainees during Eid al-Adha last June.