Symposium series to equip parents with tools for raising resilient children launched in partnership with Philippine Business Council – Abu Dhabi

In support of the UAE’s declaration of 2025 as the Year of Community, LadderUp, in collaboration with the Philippine Business Council – Abu Dhabi (PBC-AD), has officially launched a monthly symposium series aimed at equipping parents with practical tools for raising confident, independent, and emotionally resilient children.

The inaugural session, titled “Essential Skills for Resilient Children in a Changing World,” took place at Maktaba, Khalifa Park, and brought together Filipino, Indian, Korean, and Arabic families. The initiative encourages cross-cultural understanding and collaboration, highlighting the shared goal of nurturing well-rounded children in today’s fast-changing world.

During the panel discussion, Prof. Gau Raganit, Chairman of the Philippine Business Council – Abu Dhabi, shed light on the growing gap between academic knowledge and the real-world skills needed to thrive.

“We needed somebody who can add to the solution, not the problem. And that’s not also easy said and done, because it requires not just skills of knowledge by the books, but an experience and being able to put everything together that includes the behavior, the mindset and all the things they learn,” Prof. Raganit said.

Prof. Raganit emphasized that while academic excellence is important, it’s equally vital to teach children how to communicate, collaborate, and understand cultural differences—especially in a diverse setting like the UAE.

He also shared that success has no perfect formula, and that it’s important for families to normalize the idea that it comes with ups and downs. Teaching children to embrace these challenges, he added, is part of helping them grow into resilient individuals.

“Adapting is something that we should develop, meaning the resilience depends on how we are prepared when we are faced with these consequences or challenges in what we have,” he said.

He also urged parents to lead by example and prepare their children for a fast-evolving world—not just with knowledge, but with adaptability, strong values, and the support of a broader community.

Prof. Raganit also called for shared responsibility in raising the next generation.

“This initiative is not limited to the institutions, but to each and every one of us, and to make that as an action is something that we can be really proud of, as a parent, as a teacher,” he said.