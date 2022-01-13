Web interstitial is not supported on this page.

UAE announces 2,683 new COVID-19 cases, 1,135 recoveries

WAM REPORT

The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) announced that it conducted 307,767 additional COVID-19 tests over the past 24 hours, using state-of-the-art medical testing equipment.

In a statement, the Ministry stressed its aim to continue expanding the scope of testing nationwide to facilitate the early detection of coronavirus cases and carry out the necessary treatment. As part of its intensified testing campaign, MoHAP announced 2,683 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the UAE to 795,997.

According to the Ministry, the infected individuals are from various nationalities, are in a stable condition, and receiving the necessary care.

MoHAP also announced one death due to COVID-19 complications, bringing the total number of deaths in the country to 2,182.

The Ministry expressed its sincere condolences to the family of the deceased and wished COVID-19 patients a speedy and full recovery. It called on all members of the society to cooperate with health authorities, adhere to the instructions and physical distance to ensure the health and safety of all.

MoHAP also noted that an additional 1,135 individuals had fully recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries to 756,805

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership.

