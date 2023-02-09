BFL Group’s Technopark office worth AED 12 million sets a new high for innovative workspaces

BFL Group, one of the leading off-price and multi-brand retailers, has opened a new office in Technopark, Jebel Ali Industrial Zone, with the aim to promote and offer a positive work environment for new and existing employees. The move comes in line with BFL Group’s broader plans to expand its workforce and operations over the next five years.

The new office is integrated with unique facilities to ensure an active environment for employees, demonstrating BFL Group’s commitment to provide an engaging workplace for its team. Spread across 3,500 sqm, the facility includes several recreational facilities such as: an entertainment room, gym, brainstorming area, cafeteria and sleeping pods. With an investment of around AED 12 million the group aims to continue to drive employee engagement and productivity, while delivering unmatched value to its customers.

In addition to the office space, BFL Group has also established a 30,000 sqm warehouse in JAFZA. The state-of-the-art facility is fully automated with logistics solutions to handle all operations, from receiving goods to the processing of orders and their subsequent dispatch.

Toufic Kredieh, CEO and Co-Founder of BFL Group, said: “At BFL Group, we aim to support our employees in their pursuit of excellence. In order to provide customers with quality services, we believe that we must bring out the best in our employees. Through the 1,300 sqm of recreation space incorporated into our new office, we aim to make work more enjoyable. The amenities are set to boost the energy, confidence, morale and productivity of our employees. Additionally, we are on a mission to grow the team and provide more job opportunities, in order to strengthen our position in the GCC market and further expand our operations. We believe our new facility will certainly contribute to this goal in the future as well.”

The new office along with the fully automated warehouse facility, represent an investment of around AED 70 million, and reflects the group’s strategic expansion plans across the market. With the latest advancements, BFL Group is poised to deliver unmatched value to both its customers and employees, via a range of unique offerings.