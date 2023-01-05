Abu Dhabi-based Pinoy welcomes 2023 with AED100,000 from Mahzooz

2023 brought in good tidings of fortune to many winners at the last Mahzooz weekly draw in 2022, as 14 lucky participants won the 2nd prize of AED 1,000,000, securing AED 71,428 each.

The 109th Super Saturday live draw also saw three other winners take home the raffle draw prize of AED 100,000 each. Of the three winners, its Filipino expat and Mahzooz newbie Ryan, who considers himself the luckiest after winning the hefty prize of AED 100,000 at his first attempt.

The 34-year-old Abu Dhabi resident of six years is ecstatic about his timely win: “This is the best New Year’s gift ever. I never thought I’d have AED 100,000 to my name. Now thanks to Mahzooz, 2023 will be the best year of my life.”

Ryan, who works as an online merchandise seller, says the winnings will be the much-needed financial foundation that will help him realize his dreams of expanding his business and support his baby girl’s education in the future. “I was celebrating New Year’s Eve in Abu Dhabi when my friend called me to inform me that I had won. After I checked my Mahzooz account I started crying as I realized that the new year is going to be my year” he recollects the life-changing moment.

“The fact that I won such a huge amount in my first-time participating is proof that there are no rules to luck” he added.

Another raffle draw winner, Ratheesh, was equally astounded to receive an email from Mahzooz informing him that he had won. ” You never anticipate being the one! I missed the live draw because I was spending New Year’s Eve with my family, but I was happily surprised to learn that I am a winner, when I opened the email from Mahzooz on January 1st”, the 40-year-old Indian IT professional recalls.

Even though Ratheesh hasn’t decided how to invest his money, he has more celebrations planned, such as purchasing a plot of land in his home country. Having participated in Mahzooz nine times and won AED 100,000, Ratheesh considers himself a lucky man as this is his second stroke of luck after winning a smaller prize back home in the past.

Entrants can participate in Mahzooz by registering via www.mahzooz.ae and purchasing a bottle of water for AED 35, which enables them to enter multiple draws, the Fantastic Friday Epic Draw and the Super Saturday Draws, by choosing two different set of numbers. The Super Saturday Draws require participants to pick 5 out of 49 numbers for a chance to win the top prize of AED 10,000,000, the second prize of AED 1,000,000, or the third prize of AED 350. Participants will also be automatically entered into the raffle draw in which three guaranteed winners will each receive AED 100,000.

The new Fantastic Friday Epic Draw requires participants to choose 6 numbers out of 39 for a chance to win AED 10,000,000.

