TFT Reach

Celebrate the Sounds of Christmas at BurJuman Mall: Shop, Win, and Immerse Yourself in Festive Magic!

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report51 seconds ago

This December, the festive season comes alive at BurJuman Mall with the much-anticipated “Sounds of Christmas” campaign. From 6th December 2024 to 5th January 2025, BurJuman transforms into a wonderland of music, joy, and holiday cheer, featuring unforgettable experiences, interactive activities, and exciting prizes worth AED 80,000!

Strike the Right Note – Spend and Win Big!

Celebrate the joy of giving and receiving with BurJuman Mall’s Spend and Win Promotion, brought to you by R&B. With 160  winners selected and prizes totaling AED 80,000 in fashion vouchers, this is the ultimate opportunity to make your Christmas truly magical.

All you have to do is spend AED 250 or more at BurJuman Mall to enter our digital raffle. Each winner will receive an R&B gift voucher worth AED 500, – 160 lucky winners throughout the season.

Experience the Sounds of Christmas

BurJuman Mall invites everyone to immerse themselves in a symphony of festive activities that celebrate the magic of the season. From live entertainment to enchanting experiences for families, there’s something for everyone.

Highlights of the Festive Line-Up:

  • Symphony of Lights – Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony
    13th December, 6 PM | Food Pavilion, Level 3
    Kick off the season with a dazzling tree-lighting ceremony featuring  musical performances, festive cheer, and a sprinkle of magic & food
  • Wonderland of Melodies – Interactive Christmas Activities
    13th December – 5th January, 4 PM to 10 PM | Main Atrium, Level 1
    A hub of creativity and joy, perfect for families to explore workshops, photo opportunities, and more.
  • Merry Market – Christmas Bazaar
    13th December – 5th January, 10 AM to 11 PM | Link Bridge, Levels 1 & 2
    Discover unique gifts, handmade crafts, and festive treats at our enchanting Christmas market.
  • Jingle Jam – Battle of the Bands
    Various dates | Food Pavilion, Level 3
    Local bands compete to bring Christmas classics to life in an electrifying musical showdown.
  • Carols of Joy – Live Entertainment
    16th–20th December, 23rd–27th December, 30th December – 3rd January | Food Pavilion, Level 3
    Be serenaded by timeless carols and festive melodies from talented live performers.
  • Christmas Parade & Santa Meet & Greet
    25th–26th December & 1st January | Across the Mall
    Join Santa and his festive crew for magical parades, roaming entertainment, and unforgettable photo moments.
  • Christmas on Wheels
    11th–24th December | Across Bur Dubai, Karama, Oud Mehta & Deira
    Watch for BurJuman’s Christmas Trucks spreading joy across the city, giving out complimentary Christmas lanterns to share the festive spirit.
  • Jingle Junction – Christmas Busking Performances
    Weekdays at 6 PM | BurJuman Metro Station
    Feel the rhythm of Christmas with live musical performances at BurJuman Metro Station, adding magic to your evening commute.

Join the Festive Celebration!

BurJuman Mall’s “Sounds of Christmas” campaign promises an immersive and magical experience for the entire community. Whether you’re shopping for the perfect gift, enjoying a live performance, or winning exciting prizes, there’s no better place to celebrate the season.

 

For more information, visit burjuman.com or follow us @BurJuman on Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok to find out more.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report51 seconds ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

WhatsApp Image 2024 12 12 at 3.22.11 PM

Huawei unveils a new era of foldable excellence at ‘Unfold the Classic’ launch in Dubai

16 hours ago
Ybeth Template 2024 12 12T174336.220

Academic Triumph: The Bloomington Academy, Ajman, Reaches New Heights In Cambridge Achievements!

18 hours ago
Ybeth Template 2024 12 12T172248.303

Boyz II Men bring harmonies and history to Abu Dhabi

18 hours ago
Ybeth Template 2024 12 12T155211.004

Sweeten your holidays with Angel Condensada

20 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button