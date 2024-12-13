Celebrate the Sounds of Christmas at BurJuman Mall: Shop, Win, and Immerse Yourself in Festive Magic!

This December, the festive season comes alive at BurJuman Mall with the much-anticipated “Sounds of Christmas” campaign. From 6th December 2024 to 5th January 2025, BurJuman transforms into a wonderland of music, joy, and holiday cheer, featuring unforgettable experiences, interactive activities, and exciting prizes worth AED 80,000!

Strike the Right Note – Spend and Win Big!

Celebrate the joy of giving and receiving with BurJuman Mall’s Spend and Win Promotion, brought to you by R&B. With 160 winners selected and prizes totaling AED 80,000 in fashion vouchers, this is the ultimate opportunity to make your Christmas truly magical.

All you have to do is spend AED 250 or more at BurJuman Mall to enter our digital raffle. Each winner will receive an R&B gift voucher worth AED 500, – 160 lucky winners throughout the season.

Experience the Sounds of Christmas

BurJuman Mall invites everyone to immerse themselves in a symphony of festive activities that celebrate the magic of the season. From live entertainment to enchanting experiences for families, there’s something for everyone.

Highlights of the Festive Line-Up:

Symphony of Lights – Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony

13th December, 6 PM | Food Pavilion, Level 3

Kick off the season with a dazzling tree-lighting ceremony featuring musical performances, festive cheer, and a sprinkle of magic & food

13th December, 6 PM | Food Pavilion, Level 3 Kick off the season with a dazzling tree-lighting ceremony featuring musical performances, festive cheer, and a sprinkle of magic & food Wonderland of Melodies – Interactive Christmas Activities

13th December – 5th January, 4 PM to 10 PM | Main Atrium, Level 1

A hub of creativity and joy, perfect for families to explore workshops, photo opportunities, and more.

13th December – 5th January, 4 PM to 10 PM | Main Atrium, Level 1 A hub of creativity and joy, perfect for families to explore workshops, photo opportunities, and more. Merry Market – Christmas Bazaar

13th December – 5th January, 10 AM to 11 PM | Link Bridge, Levels 1 & 2

Discover unique gifts, handmade crafts, and festive treats at our enchanting Christmas market.

13th December – 5th January, 10 AM to 11 PM | Link Bridge, Levels 1 & 2 Discover unique gifts, handmade crafts, and festive treats at our enchanting Christmas market. Jingle Jam – Battle of the Bands

Various dates | Food Pavilion, Level 3

Local bands compete to bring Christmas classics to life in an electrifying musical showdown.

Various dates | Food Pavilion, Level 3 Local bands compete to bring Christmas classics to life in an electrifying musical showdown. Carols of Joy – Live Entertainment

16th–20th December, 23rd–27th December, 30th December – 3rd January | Food Pavilion, Level 3

Be serenaded by timeless carols and festive melodies from talented live performers.

16th–20th December, 23rd–27th December, 30th December – 3rd January | Food Pavilion, Level 3 Be serenaded by timeless carols and festive melodies from talented live performers. Christmas Parade & Santa Meet & Greet

25th–26th December & 1st January | Across the Mall

Join Santa and his festive crew for magical parades, roaming entertainment, and unforgettable photo moments.

25th–26th December & 1st January | Across the Mall Join Santa and his festive crew for magical parades, roaming entertainment, and unforgettable photo moments. Christmas on Wheels

11th–24th December | Across Bur Dubai, Karama, Oud Mehta & Deira

Watch for BurJuman’s Christmas Trucks spreading joy across the city, giving out complimentary Christmas lanterns to share the festive spirit.

11th–24th December | Across Bur Dubai, Karama, Oud Mehta & Deira Watch for BurJuman’s spreading joy across the city, giving out complimentary Christmas lanterns to share the festive spirit. Jingle Junction – Christmas Busking Performances

Weekdays at 6 PM | BurJuman Metro Station

Feel the rhythm of Christmas with live musical performances at BurJuman Metro Station, adding magic to your evening commute.

Join the Festive Celebration!

BurJuman Mall’s “Sounds of Christmas” campaign promises an immersive and magical experience for the entire community. Whether you’re shopping for the perfect gift, enjoying a live performance, or winning exciting prizes, there’s no better place to celebrate the season.

For more information, visit burjuman.com or follow us @BurJuman on Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok to find out more.