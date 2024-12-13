TFT Reach

From the Philippines with Love: LBC Express unveils latest service through ‘Magselfie at Manalo’ contest

LBC Express, Inc.’s “Your Wish is Our Padala” campaign continues to spread holiday cheer among overseas Filipinos with the launch of its latest “Magselfie at Manalo” contest in the UAE.

On December 7, LBC Express illuminated its “IBALIKbayan Christmas Tree” at Al Rigga Street Park Night Market in Dubai, marking the start of another initiative aimed at making the wishes of its loyal customers come true this Christmas.

Here’s how to join: Participants must take a photo of themselves with the LBC Christmas Tree and post it publicly on their Facebook or Instagram account. They should then fill in the blanks of this caption: “Ang regalong gusto kong matanggap galing Pilipinas ay isang _________,” describing what they miss most from the Philippines and would love to receive this Christmas. The hashtags #mylbcwish, #riggastreetpark, and #ibalikbayanpackage should also be included in their post.

LBC will choose the most creative photos to be announced on December 21 at the Rigga Street Park Night Market and will grant the wish of the selected winners.

“This time, kung ano ‘yung wish nila galing Pilipinas, ‘yun naman ang i-ga-grant namin. No need to transact. Kailangan lang mag-wish and mag-hashtag,” Allan Michael Bautista, LBC Express head of Sales and Marketing for Middle East, said.

New service

According to Bautista, the “Magselfie at Manalo” contest is LBC Express’ way of introducing its newest service, which enables customers to send items or valuable belongings from the Philippines to the UAE through LBC.

“Naisip namin na natetema siyang i-announce ngayong Kapaskuhan. Nauna [ang contest] sa UAE kasi dito usong-uso ang mga night market. Very timely naisip namin, ilabas na natin ngayon,” he explained.

He said that LBC is keen on making IBALIKbayan Package, which is currently offered in the UAE and Singapore, to be available in other territories as well in 2025.

Mark Agalo-os, LBC Express vice president for Middle East Operations, stated that they hope this new service will help overseas Filipinos connect with their families back in the Philippines, especially during this season of giving.

“We hope this service will reach many Filipinos here who long for items, foods, and experiences from their hometowns and provinces. We want them to enjoy those things here, particularly this Christmas,” said Agalo-os.

Bautista added: “Hinihikayat namin ang mga magpapadala, either from the UAE to the Philippines or from the Philippines to the UAE. Hatid namin ang saya ng pagpapadala ng inyong mga balikbayan boxes.”

By bridging the distance and sharing the joy of giving with loved ones back home this Christmas, LBC Express stays true to its commitment to enriching the lives of overseas Filipinos with every package sent.

