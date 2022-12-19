Pinoy’s favorite sari-sari store West Zone joins Philippine Independence Day celebrations in Dubai this June 11

The Philippines is set to celebrate its Independence Day this June, and Filipinos here in the UAE are invited to join the fun-filled fiesta of the Philippines Independence Day celebrations at the Dubai World Trade Center this coming June 11!

Of course, celebrations wouldn’t be complete without the Filipinos’ favorite sari-sari store in the country – West Zone! The hypermarket, together with Shankar Trading Company join the Filipino community as a platinum sponsor for the upcoming Philippine Independence Day celebrations in Dubai.

“We are so excited to be celebrating the Philippines’ Independence Day celebration with one of our most loved customers – the Filipinos! We have dedicated this special day for our special Filipino customers who frequently visit our stores so we can all enjoy the vibes of the real Filipino festival filled with smiles and happiness,” said Raju Gidwani, Executive Director at Shankar Trading Company.

Here are the most exciting things you can expect at West Zone’s booth during the Independence Day celebrations:

Exciting prizes. Entry is free of charge so be sure to bring in all of your family and friends at the Dubai World Trade Center and enjoy West Zone’s special surprises! Special promos. Filipinos from Dubai and all around the UAE are invited to take part and join the fun with West Zone and Shankar Trading Company which will be offering special Filipino products that visitors can enjoy as well as discounts on selected products shipped straight from the Philippines. Free taste. Among the special products that West Zone will be featuring include the Philippines’ delicious and creamy Birch Tree Milk, as well as the innovative, plant-based ‘Unmeat’ products that really taste like meat, minus the guilt of consuming meaty products.

Many Filipinos now enjoy West Zone as their preferred sari-sari store where they can easily get Filipino products imported and distributed by the leading wholesaler of Filipino products in the region. With over 130 stores, Filipinos can easily get their favorite products with a West Zone that’s readily available at each and every corner of Dubai and the rest of the UAE as well.

At West Zone, Filipinos and the UAE community as a whole can expect to save up on their purchases as they come up with exciting promos every week. Be sure to stay tuned at their social media pages for the latest discounts and updates!