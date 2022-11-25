TFT ReachTechnology

HANDS ON: Western Digital’s state-of-the-art storage solutions that boost your efficiency

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report Follow on Twitter 5 hours ago

Why change your trusty laptop when you can upgrade it?

UAE residents need not spend thousands of dirhams to invest in a new laptop – especially when they always have the option to get their perfectly functioning laptops a boost with better hardware.

The good news is that Western Digital has an array of storage solutions that can improve the performance of your laptop or even a desktop if you have one! Here are three of their storage solutions that you can explore.

Hyper speed drive. Is your laptop going slower by the day? One possible solution to that is upgrading your drive with a Solid State Drive that helps streamline and lessen loading times in between your tasks.

WhatsApp Image 2022 11 25 at 10.38.38 AM 1

Whether that’s for work or leisure, Western Digital’s WD Blue SN570 NVMe™ SSD has up to five times the speed reaching up to 3,500 MB/s for their 500GB and 2TB models. In addition, Western Digital’s Acronis® True Image™ software also helps you back up all of your photos, videos, and personal files ensuring you keep those memories intact in your system and help you organize your files.

Optimal file accessibility. With UAE’s blazing internet speeds, the only thing that might be holding you back is the bottleneck of accessing files for your workmates, your friends, and your family.

WhatsApp Image 2022 11 25 at 10.38.38 AM

Western Digital’s Network Attached Storage (NAS) solution – the WD Red SN700 NVMe SSD, helps multiple users within a network to maximize their time on collaborative work as it’s able to handle the workload 24/7. Whether as a photo or video dump where all of your friends and family can upload all of their memories together, or perhaps as a central network for your small to medium business, Western Digital’s NAS will keep your data secure – with its big data capacity of up to 4TB.

iPhone storage saver. What iPhone users really need nowadays is something that allows them to expand their storage, without having to spend too much for a base model – seeing that the price exponentially rises with the storage.

WhatsApp Image 2022 11 25 at 10.38.39 AM

Western Digital’s iXpand Flash Drive Go, available in 64GB, 128GB and 256GB variants, helps iPhone users to free up their memory from their phone and transfer those immediately to their computer. What’s even better is that users can easily protect their files with a password, to ensure privacy.

All products are now available for purchase at Western Digital’s website: https://www.westerndigital.com/ as well as your preferred electronics store in the UAE.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report Follow on Twitter 5 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

image001

HUAWEI nova 10 Series: Leading the mobile photography game with unmatched front camera system

3 hours ago
Z3A2298

Witness the competition finale of the FIBA 3×3 World Tour in Abu Dhabi

4 hours ago
Screen Shot 2022 11 23 at 7.26.40 PM

Celebrate in the Magical World of Fontana This December

2 days ago
TFT makira

Are you a Ramen lover? Makira offers Unlimited Ramen on Tuesdays

2 days ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button