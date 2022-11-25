HANDS ON: Western Digital’s state-of-the-art storage solutions that boost your efficiency

Why change your trusty laptop when you can upgrade it?

UAE residents need not spend thousands of dirhams to invest in a new laptop – especially when they always have the option to get their perfectly functioning laptops a boost with better hardware.

The good news is that Western Digital has an array of storage solutions that can improve the performance of your laptop or even a desktop if you have one! Here are three of their storage solutions that you can explore.

Hyper speed drive. Is your laptop going slower by the day? One possible solution to that is upgrading your drive with a Solid State Drive that helps streamline and lessen loading times in between your tasks.

Whether that’s for work or leisure, Western Digital’s WD Blue SN570 NVMe™ SSD has up to five times the speed reaching up to 3,500 MB/s for their 500GB and 2TB models. In addition, Western Digital’s Acronis® True Image™ software also helps you back up all of your photos, videos, and personal files ensuring you keep those memories intact in your system and help you organize your files.

Optimal file accessibility. With UAE’s blazing internet speeds, the only thing that might be holding you back is the bottleneck of accessing files for your workmates, your friends, and your family.

Western Digital’s Network Attached Storage (NAS) solution – the WD Red SN700 NVMe SSD, helps multiple users within a network to maximize their time on collaborative work as it’s able to handle the workload 24/7. Whether as a photo or video dump where all of your friends and family can upload all of their memories together, or perhaps as a central network for your small to medium business, Western Digital’s NAS will keep your data secure – with its big data capacity of up to 4TB.

iPhone storage saver. What iPhone users really need nowadays is something that allows them to expand their storage, without having to spend too much for a base model – seeing that the price exponentially rises with the storage.

Western Digital’s iXpand Flash Drive Go, available in 64GB, 128GB and 256GB variants, helps iPhone users to free up their memory from their phone and transfer those immediately to their computer. What’s even better is that users can easily protect their files with a password, to ensure privacy.

All products are now available for purchase at Western Digital’s website: https://www.westerndigital.com/ as well as your preferred electronics store in the UAE.