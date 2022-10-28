LULU PRESENTS GOODNESS OF THE OCEAN AT ITS SEAFOOD FESTIVAL

LuLu Hypermarket celebrates UAE’s marine culinary heritage and brings the best of seafood to the community in its newly announced Seafood Fest.

The Festival was inaugurated on Thursday, October 27th by the General Manager of Abu Dhabi Fishermen Co-Operative Society, Mr. Mohamed Ahmed Al Hosani, in the presence of Aboobakker T.P, Director of Lulu Abu Dhabi and Al Dhafra at Al Wahda Mall.

Seafood Fest runs for a week in all LuLu stores in the UAE and promises to deliver a variety of local catches and others from around the world right into the net of shoppers.

On offer are all the classic catches of the day including Seabream, Sheri, Kingfish, Nile Perch and Milkfish as well as international favourites such as Norwegian Salmon, Tuna, Tilapia, White and Black Pomfret, Tiger prawns and caviar. Shoppers could opt for readily cleaned or cut seafood as the promotion also showcases a variety of freshly prepared items at special prices.

LuLu Hypermarket is also offering great deals for those who are looking for convenient options, with ready-to-cook frozen and prepackaged fish and shrimp as well as masalas, spices and mixes.

Lovers of good seafood must explore the delicious seafood meals available in the Hot Foods section of the hypermarket.

Throughout the promotion period, multinational chefs will prepare much-loved meals from around the world including fish and chips, fish strips, Sayadiya, Fish Sardicio and more.

On the inauguration, Aboobakker T.P, Director of Lulu Abu Dhabi and Al Dhafra said, “LuLu is happy to present the best of seafood choices from around the world to our UAE shoppers. We hope to reflect the UAE tradition through the Seafood Fest and to join nutritionists and medical professionals as they emphasize the importance of seafood in heart-healthy diets.”

LuLu Hypermarkets’ Seafood Fest runs from October 27 to November 2. You can catch all your favourites from LuLu stores available across the country or online via LuLu’s mobile app or website at www.luluhypermarket.com.