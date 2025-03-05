EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Nadine Samonte showcases Filipino artistry at Milan Fashion Week

Photo courtesy: @nadinesamonte/IG

Actress Nadine Samonte proudly represented Filipino fashion at Milan Fashion Week, donning a stunning modern Filipiniana terno by designer Norman Malagueño Acuba.

Samonte shared photos of herself outside the iconic Milan Cathedral, wearing an intricately designed gown featuring a light bodice with black floral patterns, a long mesh skirt, and a contemporary take on butterfly sleeves adorned with feathers. She completed the look with black high heels from Gibi Shoes.

The actress also took to the runway in the same ensemble, walking for Acuba in one of the prestigious fashion event’s showcases. She described the experience as the “best birthday gift ever.”

 

Samonte is set to continue promoting Filipino talent in the global fashion scene, as she will walk for Acuba once again at Paris Fashion Week on March 9. She attended the event in Milan with her husband, Rboy Chua.

Best known for her roles in Forever Young and The Missing Husband, Samonte’s appearance at Milan Fashion Week highlights the growing influence of Filipino designers on the international stage.

