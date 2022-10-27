You can now relish your cravings for Pinoy breads and pastries at Panadero Pastry Shop

Pandesal is one of the staple breakfasts for Filipinos. It’s a perfect combo with coffee and matches appetizingly with eggs, hotdogs, or just about anything. And we can all agree that living abroad, eating Pinoy tinapay is one experience that gives us comfort of some sort as it takes us back to the mornings we used to have back home.

This is the very reason why Ms. Chaida decided to put up Panadero Pastry Shop in Al Karama, Dubai.

“Our business was started with the help of other close friends. We decided to open a business targeting the Pinoy community. One of our friends has a chef brother, and they figured that they should open a bakery near Pinoy’s residential area, like in Pinas. Although many bakeries offer similar breads, we realized no one has the taste and texture of our breads like back home. To do this, we hired people who are experts in this field from the Philippines,” said Ms. Chaida.

As soon as they opened their bakery, Filipinos in Dubai welcomed their shop proving Pinoys’ love for our homegrown products.

Ms. Chaida shared that opening Panadero made her realize that “Pinoys live for pandesal, especially in the morning.”

“Among our best-sellers are pandesal and other traditional breads like pande coco, spanish breads, and cake rolls like braso de mercedes, and pianono,” said Ms. Chaida.

She credits the growth of her business to Panadero team’s consistency in delivering the distinct and authentic taste of their products.

“We made sure that it’s the same taste and creaminess from what you can purchase from our homeland. We’ve been known for this traditional breakfast agahan. We offer a wide selection of breads, cake rolls, and yema cakes are also popular in our shops,” said Ms. Chadia.

Apart from breads, they also offer creation of customized cakes. This weekend, they have orders of Spooky Halloween cakes, and they are also all geared up for festive holiday season cakes in the next coming months.

They now have eight branches across Dubai.

You can now relish your Pinoy tinapay cravings by visiting them at any of their branches below: