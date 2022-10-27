TFT Reach

You can now relish your cravings for Pinoy breads and pastries at Panadero Pastry Shop

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report Follow on Twitter 5 hours ago

Pandesal is one of the staple breakfasts for Filipinos. It’s a perfect combo with coffee and matches appetizingly with eggs, hotdogs, or just about anything. And we can all agree that living abroad, eating Pinoy tinapay is one experience that gives us comfort of some sort as it takes us back to the mornings we used to have back home.

This is the very reason why Ms. Chaida decided to put up Panadero Pastry Shop in Al Karama, Dubai.

“Our business was started with the help of other close friends. We decided to open a business targeting the Pinoy community. One of our friends has a chef brother, and they figured that they should open a bakery near Pinoy’s residential area, like in Pinas. Although many bakeries offer similar breads, we realized no one has the taste and texture of our breads like back home.  To do this, we hired people who are experts in this field from the Philippines,” said Ms. Chaida.

As soon as they opened their bakery, Filipinos in Dubai welcomed their shop proving Pinoys’ love for our homegrown products.

WhatsApp Image 2022 10 20 at 12.04.59 1

Ms. Chaida shared that opening Panadero made her realize that “Pinoys live for pandesal, especially in the morning.”

“Among our best-sellers are pandesal and other traditional breads like pande coco, spanish breads, and cake rolls like braso de mercedes, and pianono,” said Ms. Chaida.

She credits the growth of her business to Panadero team’s consistency in delivering the distinct and authentic taste of their products.

“We made sure that it’s the same taste and creaminess from what you can purchase from our homeland. We’ve been known for this traditional breakfast agahan. We offer a wide selection of breads, cake rolls, and yema cakes are also popular in our shops,” said Ms. Chadia.

WhatsApp Image 2022 10 20 at 12.05.00 1

Apart from breads, they also offer creation of customized cakes. This weekend, they have orders of Spooky Halloween cakes, and they are also all geared up for festive holiday season cakes in the next coming months.

They now have eight branches across Dubai.

You can now relish your Pinoy tinapay cravings by visiting them at any of their branches below:

  • AL DIYAFAH
  • AL HUDAIBA
  • AL KARAMA 1
  • AL KARAMA 2
  • AL KARAMA 3
  • AL MURAQQABAT
  • AL SATWA
  • SALAH AL DIN

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report Follow on Twitter 5 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

PPIE SPEAKERS MAIN 1

Philippines’ largest international property and investment show to be held in Dubai on November 5-6

6 hours ago
JW

Jackson Wang ‘MAGIC MAN WORLD TOUR’ confirms Saturday 4 February 2023 as Dubai date

1 day ago
main mubadala 1 2022

International, top-ranking tennis stars to take part in Mubadala World Tennis Championship this December in Abu Dhabi

1 day ago
Mahzooz 20M

Mahzooz to celebrate 100th draw this weekend, doubles grand prize to AED 20M

2 days ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button