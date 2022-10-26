Jackson Wang ‘MAGIC MAN WORLD TOUR’ confirms Saturday 4 February 2023 as Dubai date

AEG Presents and T.O.P. Entertainment today announced that multi-hyphenate artist, Jackson Wang, will perform at the Coca-Cola Arena on February 4, 2023, for one night only, as part of his Magic Man World Tour. His first ever solo headline tour kicks off on November 26, 2022, in Bangkok, Thailand, with the multi-city trek also stopping in Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, Paris and London.

Promoted by AEG Presents Asia, T.O.P. Entertainment, All Things Live and CMC, tickets to Jackson Wang’s Magic Man World Tour Dubai start from AED 350, with a limited number of exclusive VIP early admission and meet and greet packages also available. Fans can register for the pre-sale now at www.coca-cola-arena.com and secure their tickets early at 10am on Thursday 27 October when the pre-sale opens. General on sale of remaining tickets will commence at 10am the following day (Friday 28 October) at www.coca-cola-arena.com and selected ticketing partners.

As a solo artist, Jackson is the first Chinese solo singer to perform on the Coachella main stage. Performed in the grand finale at HITC Festival and started to gain his popularity through various music performances across the world. His latest album ‘MAGIC MAN’ ranked Top 15 on Billboard 200 and also ranked Top 13 on Billboard Artist 100 in 2022.

“MAGIC MAN is the ultimate form of oneself, having gone through different peaks and valleys of life to arrive at the most authentic version. Everyone is able to become their own form of MAGIC MAN. It’s not a mystery, everything is just magic”, said Jackson.

“Jackson has taken the music world by storm and AEG is thrilled to present his first ever international headline tour. Jackson’s irresistible stage presence combined with a world class production will deliver an unforgettable experience for fans” said Adam Wilkes, President & CEO of AEG Asia.

Thomas Ovesen, owner of T.O.P. Entertainment said, “We are thrilled to be hosting Jackson Wang’s only Middle East show in Dubai as part of his Magic Man World Tour, with fans from across the region already looking forward to celebrating his new album and solo career. His new album is a strong statement of an artist crossing over from being in a band to fronting a solo career and from having been part of the K-pop world to now becoming a global super star! We can’t wait to see a full Coca-Cola Arena experiencing the Magic of Jackson Wang.”

The tour announcement follows the wildly successful sophomore album MAGIC MAN which is out now. The album features 10 tracks including the newly released “Blue” and previously released “Blow” and “Cruel,” both of which were described as having “a dark and plodding swagger” by People.

Inspired by 70s rock, MAGIC MAN is an energetic and gritty exploration of toxic love and self-discovery. The MAGIC MAN persona is truly a new horizon for Jackson, allowing him to showcase a side of him his fans have never seen. Produced by Jackson Wang, Daryl K, and Henry Cheung, MAGIC MAN finds Jackson at his most vulnerable – operating under the laws of mystery, temptation, and confusion.

As a globally acclaimed artist and a creative director, Jackson’s goal is to showcase a Chinese-influenced sound on the international music stage and highlight Chinese and Asian culture worldwide. In his ascent, Jackson has amassed over 90 million followers across socials.

Jackson Wang MAGIC MAN WORLD TOUR 2023 Dubai

Date: Saturday, February 4, 2023 – Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE)

Venue: Coca-Cola Arena

Ticket Prices:

VIP Magic 1: AED 1,700 Includes x1 Front Pit standing ticket, early venue admission, invitation to attend artist sound check, merchandise item and an artist signed poster, as well as artist meet & greet with photo opportunity

VIP Magic 2: AED 955 Includes x1 Front Pit standing ticket, early admission, and a merchandise item

Front Pit Standing: AED 700

Regular Standing: AED 350

Regular Seated: AED 350

Ticketing: www.coca-cola-arena.com

