International, top-ranking tennis stars to take part in Mubadala World Tennis Championship this December in Abu Dhabi

Filipinos in the UAE who love to duke it out on the tennis courts during their day offs can soon watch their favorite Tennis stars live on the court – with the highly-anticipated return of the annual Mubadala World Tennis Championship in Abu Dhabi!

Happening this December 16-18 in the capital’s International Tennis Centre at Zayed Sports City, Filipino tennis fans together with their friends and family can watch the world’s best of the best in tennis including World No. 1, Carlos Alcaraz who will be making his Middle East debut and French and US Open finalist Casper Ruud.

Defending Tennis champion Andrey Rublev and US Open semi-finalist Frances Tiafoe have also confirmed participation for the games.

Kicking off the three-day tennis championship are returning World No. 2 and multi-time Grand Slam finalist, Ons Jabeur, who will take on 2021 US Open Champion, Emma Raducanu, on the first day of the Mubadala World Tennis Championship.

Jam-packed schedules

The men’s first quarter-final match will begin at 4:00 pm on December 16, followed by the second quarter-final match at no later than 6:00 pm. The first day closes at 8:00 pm with a women’s match.

Day 2 will begin with a fifth-place playoff at 3:00 pm, followed by the two semi-final matches at 5:00 pm and 7:00 pm. The last day of competition will begin with the third-place playoff at 1:00 pm, followed by the grand finale at 3:00 pm, followed by the trophy ceremony.

The organizers have arranged the Day 3 matchups earlier than normal to allow spectators to witness the FIFA World Cup 2022 Final, which is set to begin at 7:00 p.m. UAE time. The Championship’s owner has urged ticket holders and fans to check the official event website and social media platforms for further information on on-site viewing possibilities for the big game.

How can I buy tickets?

Tickets for the 2022 Mubadala World Tennis Championship are now available through their official website at https://www.mubadalawtc.com/

Ticket prices start at AED95 for adults, and AED45 for kids. Premier court side seating is also available starting from AED795, giving audiences access to the hospitality lounge and terrace, with an extra special F&B menu with table service.

The three-day tournament will feature engaging fan activations and plenty of games, as well as a range of thrilling and entertaining events for families and sports fans alike. Top-seeded players will participate in player clinics as well as meet and greet events, giving fans the opportunity to engage with their sporting stars.