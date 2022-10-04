20 expats bring home AED 1M each from Big Ticket’s AED20 million grand prize

Abu Dhabi, UAE – 3 October 2022: At tonight’s Series 244 Big Ticket Live Show, Pradeep KP was the lucky individual whose dream came true when it was announced that he would be taking home the grand prize of AED 20 Million.

The 24-year-old Indian national from Kerala works as a helper for a car company in Jebel Ali and has been buying Big Tickets for the past year. His winning ticket was purchased online with a group of 20 of his colleagues, all of whom will now be splitting the prize money.

The Dubai resident who has been living in the emirate for the past 7 months was so overjoyed by his win that he could hardly believe it. When asked how he will be sending his cash prize, he said that he hadn’t considered putting any plans in place as he did not expect to receive tonight’s winning call.

Congratulations once again to our Big Ticket Mighty AED 20 Million grand prize winner and to all the other winners from tonight’s show.

At the upcoming November live draw, one lucky winner will win AED 25 million with Big Ticket. A second prize amount of AED 1 million will also be announced, as well as a third prize amount of AED 100,000 and fourth prize amount of AED 50,000. Giving people more opportunities to win, 10 lucky winners will also take home AED 20,000.

Prize Prize Description Name Ticket No. Nationality Grand Prize AED 20,000,000 Pradeep KP 064141 India 2nd AED 1,000,000 Abdul Khadar Danish.hm 252203 India 3rd AED 100,000 Alamparambil Aboo Shamsuddeen 201861 India 4th AED 50,000 Manojmariajoseph Iruthayam 064378 India Dream Car Jeep Cherokee Shaji Puthiya Veettiil Narayanan Puthiya Veettil 010952 India Dream Car Jeep Cherokee Mohamed Ali Parathodi 016090 India

Details on weekly 1KG of 24K Gold electronic draw:

Promotion 1: 1st – 9th October & Draw Date – 10th October (Monday)

Promotion 2: 10th – 16th October & Draw Date – 17th October (Monday)

Promotion 3: 17th – 23rd October & Draw Date – 24th October (Monday)

Promotion 4: 24th – 31st October & Draw Date – 1st November (Tuesday)

*All Big Ticket Cash Tickets purchased between the promotion dates will be entered into the adjoining draw date only; the tickets will not be entered into every weekly electronic draw.