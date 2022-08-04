Explore your immigration options with a free seminar in Dubai this August 7

Filipinos who want to achieve their goal of moving to a nation of their choosing may now take the first step by attending a free orientation session on August 7, Sunday, hosted by Fly High Abroad.

Fly High Abroad will spend the weekend with OFWs who want to immigrate to Canada, Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, and other countries of interest at the Hotel Radisson Blu located at Deira in Dubai.

At present, Fly High Abroad offers programs such as:

– Permanent Residency

– Business Immigration

– Pilot Programs [AIP/RNIP] – Student Visa

– Work Permit Visa [Job Offers/LMIAs] – Visit Visa [Multiple Entry]

Interested OFWs who wish to take part in this free seminar can contact Fly High Abroad Immigration through the following channels:

Landline: +97145776331

Mobile: +971586532590

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.flyhigh-abroad.com

Fly High Abroad is open from Tuesday – Sunday, from 10AM – 6:30P. Their office is closed every Monday.

Fly High Abroad Abu Dhabi Branch Office Address – Al Gaith Tower 8th Floor 802-2

Contact Person: Katherine Lim

Mobile: +971586532691

Fly High Abroad aims to bring forth an advanced and integrated model of immigration services with an objective to offer pragmatic solutions to their clientele all over the world. Thriving on their decades-long domain expertise, Fly High Abroad excels in providing specialized and personalized services like Study & Work permits, Permanent Residency, Business Immigration and Visas, Tourist and Family sponsored Visas for Canada, Australia, New Zealand, UK, USA & Europe etc.