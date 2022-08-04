TFT Reach

Expat bags Big Ticket Dream AED12 Million win

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report 3 hours ago

Abu Dhabi, UAE – 3 August 2022: At tonight’s Series 242 Big Ticket Live Show, Rashid Manzur Manzur Ahmad was named the grand prize winner who took home the Dream AED12 Million.

A resident of Abu Dhabi, Rashid has been living in the UAE for the past 28 years. The Pakistani national from Lahore first came across Big Ticket at the Abu Dhabi International Airport upon returning to the UAE from his travels abroad and purchased his ticket by visiting the in-store counter at the airport. Now, Big Ticket’s latest multi-millionaire has won the grand prize after having just tried his luck at buying a raffle ticket for the second time.

When asked how he plans to spend his winnings, Rashid shared that he plans to use a portion of the cash prize to settle his loan payments. The rest, he said, will be spent on educational expenses for his five children who are completing various degrees across PhD’s, Master’s, and Bachelor’s programs. Having purchased his ticket alone, Rashid is the sole winner of tonight’s Dream AED12 Million.

Congratulations once again to our Big Ticket Dream AED 12 Million grand prize winner and to all the other winners from tonight’s show.

At the upcoming September live draw, one lucky winner will win the MIGHTY 20 Million with Big Ticket. A second prize amount of AED 1 million will also be announced, as well as a third prize amount of AED 100,000 and fourth prize amount of AED 50,000.

Prize Prize Description Name Ticket No. Nationality
Grand Prize AED 12,000,000 Rashid Manzur Manzur Ahmad 037909 Pakistan
2nd AED 1,000,000 Sajikumar Sukumaran 217852 India
3rd AED 100,000 Tausif Akhter 129275 Pakistan
4th AED 50,000 Mohammed Nisar 172960 India
Dream Car BMW Series 20 Sharon Cabello 016827 Philippines

 

IT’S TIME TO WIN BIG!!

Details on weekly AED 300,000 cash prize electronic draw:

Promotion 1: 1st – 10th August & Draw Date – 11th August (Thursday)

Promotion 2: 11th– 17th August & Draw Date – 18th August (Thursday)

Promotion 3: 18th – 24th August & Draw Date 25th August (Thursday)

Promotion 4: 25th – 31st August & Draw Date 1st September (Thursday)

*All Big Ticket Cash Tickets purchased between the promotion dates will be entered into the adjoining draw date only; the tickets will not be entered into every weekly electronic draw.

