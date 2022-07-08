LuLu launches Eid Al Adha 2022 holiday specials and shopping deals

As the first summer holiday season peaks up post-pandemic coinciding with the Eid celebrations, the region’s top retailer LuLu Hypermarket is full on festive fun with a heady mix of Eid Al Adha deals and holiday promotions. Starting on 7th and continuing till 13th July, shoppers and holiday-goers can pack their long weekend with all essentials, from grocery favourites to premium chocolates, fresh food, gadgets, home essentials, fragrances, makeup, fashion and much more at unmatched special prices across LuLu stores and online at www.luluhypermarket.com.

The hypermarket chain has pulled out all stops to ensure full stocks from around the world, using its network of strategically positioned food and non-food sourcing offices and warehouses and its team of trained buyers in every category, who have a keen eye for the latest trends.

“On the occasion of Eid Al Adha, LuLu Hypermarket wishes all its customers a sparkling festival,” said Mr. Ashraf Ali, LuLu Group Executive Director. “The occasion is made extra special by the world’s return to the ‘new normal’ after the pandemic. This summer, most residents are flying home or off to new holiday destinations and that means they will need to be equipped with a range of holiday essentials, thoughtful gifts for loved ones back home, and also festive treats. At LuLu, we understand the need to offer the best quality, the widest choices, and the best prices for such a season. Our Group has worked around the world to select the best products and we have assembled them at the best price points so that everybody can enjoy this new season of festivities and travel.”

Holiday makers can kit themselves out with stylish and sturdy luggage at summer sale prices and stock up on innovative gift ideas for family back home, such as amazing cutting-edge electronic gadgets, IT accessories, mobile phones, and home appliances.

A whole new festive or holiday wardrobe can also be built with some amazing ethnic wear and modern mix-n’-match sets from the LuLu ‘Buy-2-Get-1-Free’ promotion on garments, sarees, churidars, footwear, and ladies’ bags.

As with all occasions, LuLu makes gifting easy and innovative for the festive season, with the specially designed LuLu Shoppingift cards in Eid Mubarak themes that come in denominations of AED 100, AED 250 and AED 500.