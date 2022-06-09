Fulfill your sweet tooth cravings with WEMART’s Original Mochi and Swiss Rolls!

Overseas Filipinos in the UAE who are searching for sweet treats for their cravings will definitely enjoy two of WEMART’s sweet surprises for their customers.

Shoppers will enjoy the Swiss Roll available in two flavors: Original Flavor and Earl Grey Tea flavor at a discounted price! Each bite gives out a soft, silky, and sweet taste to the tongue as if you’re taking a bite out a cloud. WEMART brings together several high quality raw materials to bring out this uniquely sweet flavor.

The original flavor includes light and extra creamy cheese, while the Earl Grey Tea infuses crumbs of the British favorite tea time drink, giving it a rich and elegant feel with each bite. With a fragrant cream and mellow taste of the black tea, the Swiss Roll is a must-taste treat! From its original price of AED26.25, shoppers can now enjoy the Swiss Roll for only AED19.9

Craving for delicious Mochi? WEMART prepares soft and cute mochi buns with special offers! Each mochi is created with a strong sesame aroma – with a crisp outer layer and a soft inner layer that has a firm texture with each mouthful. The mochi blends crispy sesame with soft bread that adds in several distinct layers of taste and texture.

Each serving of the Mochi gives out a wonderful taste bud experience thanks to its dough that has been evenly heated and expanded, giving out its delicious flavors. Shoppers will enjoy the Mochi for only AED6.5 per piece a discounted rate from its original price of AED9.5.

Follow @WEMARTuae on Facebook and Instagram to access more exciting offers on Asian goods and many other products from Tasty Yue Restaurant and WEMART Hypermarket.

WEMART is available through the following branches:

WEMART Hypermarket – Clock Tower

Port Saeed Building, Deira Clock Tower Area, Dubai, near Deira City Center Metro Station, Dubai

WEMART Abu Dhabi – Hamdan

Abdulla Bin Darwish Building (adjacent to Al Masraf Bank) Hamdan St. – Salam St. Junction, Abu Dhabi

WEMART Supermarket – Baniyas Branch

Shop-7, Baniyas Complex Tower, Nasser Square in Deira, just behind the Baniyas Square Metro Station, Dubai

WEMART Supermarket – International City

China Cluster, International City, Dubai

WEMART Hypermarket – Dubai Investment Park

Shop No 2-1,Darwish Bin Ahmed & Sons Building B – Dubai Investments Park – Dubai