Double Dragon targets 5,000 rooms across hotel portfolio by 2025

DoubleDragon Properties Corp. believes that with its current pipeline of projects, it will be able to meet its goal of 5,000 rooms in its hotel portfolio by 2025.

“Hotel 101 pipeline of inventory from secured prime titled land sites in Cebu, Libis, Boracay, Palawan and Bohol are expected to generate Php18.14 billion in revenues,” DoubleDragon said in a disclosure to the stock exchange.

The five projects of its subsidiary Hotel of Asia, Inc., the developer of Hotel 101, are expected to produce P18.14 billion in income for the firm.

According to Business World, the business expects the five additional hotel buildings to be finished by 2024.

“The operation of these Hotel 101 projects will be just in time for the expected upswing and full [post-pandemic] recovery by 2024,” it noted.

Hotel of Asia has received construction and pre-sale permissions for its Hotel 101 project near the Mactan Marina Mall on the Cebu Mactan Airport Terminal Road.

“The beach sites of the Hotel 101 projects in Boracay, Palawan and Bohol are prime white sand beachfront properties that are designed to be eco-friendly with complete modern sustainable features and facilities,” added the statement from DoubleDragon.

