Big Ticket to giveaway AED 10,000 flight vouchers for Holiday Giveaway

Big Ticket is excited to announce the launch of the Holiday Giveaway promotion. For the first time ever, TEN lucky customers will be walking away with flight tickets worth AED 10,000 each to travel to any destination of their choice and celebrate the upcoming holiday season with their friends and family.

All UAE resident customers who purchase the cash prize ticket offer of Buy Two Get One Free between 20th April and 30th April will be entered into an electronic draw after which ten winners will each win flight tickets worth AED10,000. The lucky winners will be announced on 1st May on Big Ticket’s official website and social media platforms. It’s time to travel the world with Big Ticket!

The same tickets will still give every customer the chance to win The Dream 12 Million grand prize, 1 million 2nd prize and the 2 extra cash prizes plus a weekly prize of AED300,000 offering customers more opportunities to win big with Big Ticket this April.

Ticket price is AED 500 and if you buy two tickets, we will give you a third ticket for free. To purchase your Big Ticket, visit our stores at Abu Dhabi International Airport and Al Ain Airport or from our website www.bigticket.ae

Terms and conditions of the promotions are as follows: