Celebrate Philippine Independence Day with Chinese Star Restaurant

Elevate your dining experience this Independence Day by enjoying the authentic taste of Asian cuisine in Chinese Star Restaurant.

Chinese Star offers a wide variety of meal options you can choose from—a warm bowl of hot pot, sushi, barbeque, dim sum, sweets and drinks, and other Asian dishes.

You wouldn’t want to miss their affordable yet sumptuous menu that truly captivates the taste buds of Filipinos.

Are you planning to bring your family and friends? Worry no more! Chinese Star also accepts catering services for group events and celebrations. For reservation, you may contact these numbers: 04 354 1588 and 052 915 1988.

Here are Chinese Star’s VIP rooms for any occasion:

Visit Chinese Star Restaurant in Al Ghurair Centre, first floor near cinema, Deira, Dubai.