FoodLatest NewsNewsTFT NewsTFT Reach

Celebrate Philippine Independence Day with Chinese Star Restaurant

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report5 hours ago

Elevate your dining experience this Independence Day by enjoying the authentic taste of Asian cuisine in Chinese Star Restaurant.

Chinese Star offers a wide variety of meal options you can choose from—a warm bowl of hot pot, sushi, barbeque, dim sum, sweets and drinks, and other Asian dishes.

You wouldn’t want to miss their affordable yet sumptuous menu that truly captivates the taste buds of Filipinos.

Are you planning to bring your family and friends? Worry no more! Chinese Star also accepts catering services for group events and celebrations. For reservation, you may contact these numbers: 04 354 1588 and 052 915 1988.

Here are Chinese Star’s VIP rooms for any occasion:

chinese star 1 chinese star 2 chinese star 3

Visit Chinese Star Restaurant in Al Ghurair Centre, first floor near cinema, Deira, Dubai.

Tags
Photo of Staff Report Staff Report5 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Bini 1

P-Pop group BINI halts “Araw ng Kalayaan” performance due to safety concerns

57 seconds ago
Fast run travel

Top 5 must-visit destinations for OFWs in UAE

17 mins ago
UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan

UAE President orders release of 1,138 inmates prior Eid Al-Adha

1 hour ago
BBM

Marcos signs law establishing new Negros Island Region

2 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button