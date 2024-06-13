Kalayaan 2024: Highlights from the June 9 celebration

Kalayaan 2024, the grandest Philippine Independence Day Celebration powered by Infinite Communities, Emirates Loves Philippines, and The Filipino Channel took place on June 9, 2024, at Saeed Hall 1, Dubai World Trade Centre.

Kalayaan 2024 brought forth vibrant cultural presentations, lively musical entertainment, fun interactive booths and activities, a fashion show, as well as exciting perfomances from Filipino celebrities such as Kim Chiu, Paulo Avelino, Jerome Ponce, and Krissha Viaje. Most importantly, the UAE’s Minister of Tolerance visited and shared a few words with the Filipinos in the United Arab Emirates.

If you were not able to go there or simply missed the event, here are some of the highlights from the celebration:

UAE Minister of Tolerance visits Kalayaan 2024

His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, the Minister of Tolerance of the United Arab Emirates, visited Saeed Hall 1 to deliver a speech to overseas Filipinos in the United Arab Emirates, commemorating the 126th Philippine Independence Day.

“As we celebrate the 126th anniversary of the Philippines’ independence, we also honor the strong and friendly relations between the Philippines and the United Arab Emirates,” he remarked. He also expressed his gratitude to the overseas Filipino workers (OFWs), saying, “Thank you all for living and working in the United Arab Emirates. We in the UAE cherish you as colleagues, partners, allies, and friends. Congratulations once again on your Independence Day. This is a truly joyful celebration, and I thank you for letting me be a part of it.”

Among those who were present were high-level PH officials such as His Excellency Alfonso Ver, the Ambassador of the Philippines to the United Arab Emirates, Consul General Marford Angeles and other officials from the Philippine Consulate General in Dubai.

Performances from some of our favorite Filipino celebrities

Kim Chiu and Paulo Avelino also made the audience ‘kilig’ with their duet and solo performances. They also interacted with the audience, chatting with fans, and singing along with them, making the night unforgettable for everyone.

But it’s not just them; Krissha Viaje and Jerome Ponce also joined in, adding to the excitement and delighting the audience even more. The pair, collectively known as KrisshRome, sang some of the famous songs used on their recent project ‘Safe Skies Archer.’ Those who knew the lyrics also sang along with the duo.

Variety of booths from different brands loved by Filipinos

The hall was filled with people lining up at different booths offering various services and products for Filipinos, including offerings from homegrown Philippine brands such as Cebu Pacific Air, NutriAsia, and many more.

These booths were packed with games and fun activities organized by different brands to entertain overseas Filipinos. There was also a pangkabuhayan corner where various business exhibits featured responsible investment options such as real estate, franchising, and multi-level marketing.

Moreover, there was a food corner where attendees enjoyed good food from leading F&B establishments that offer some of the best Filipino food that you can taste here abroad.

Indeed, it was a fun-filled celebration showcasing ‘talent, unity, and diversity.’ Filipino residents as well as tourists in the UAE truly enjoyed being part of this momentous occasion.

For the third consecutive year, Kalayaan is presented by The Filipino Channel and Emirates Loves Philippines of the Love Company, and is produced by Dubai-based Infinite Communities Marketing Management.