Top 5 must-visit destinations for OFWs in UAE

Filipinos in the UAE have a passion for travel, especially when their destinations boast mouth-watering cuisine, beautiful weather, Instagram-worthy scenic spots, and, best of all, affordable prices!

If you’re a Filipino in the UAE with a love for adventure, this list is your ticket to unforgettable journeys. These top destinations promise endless fun and memories that will last a lifetime. Get ready to pack your bags and explore the best spots for an amazing travel experience!

1. Georgia

One of the top destinations to visit is Georgia! This country is bursting with rich culture and heritage, and its charming old buildings provide the perfect backdrop for those picture-perfect, Instagram-worthy shots.

Foodies, rejoice! Georgian cuisine is a hit among travelers, blending the rich and diverse flavors of Europe and the Near East. Over the centuries, these culinary traditions have melded together to create a taste experience that’s truly exquisite.

2. Azerbaijan

Are you a foodie? If so, Azerbaijan, especially its vibrant capital city, Baku, is a dream come true for Filipino food lovers! This country is a paradise for those who live to eat.

Imagine indulging in freshly baked bread, prepared right before your eyes, savoring juicy Lula kebabs made from minced meat, enjoying perfectly grilled vegetables, and diving into rich, lamb-based stews. These flavors might be new to you, but your taste buds will be dancing with delight from the very first bite!

Baku is also a pedestrian paradise! After indulging in its culinary delights, you can stroll through the city to walk off your feast. It’s the perfect way to digest and explore, making every step a part of your unforgettable adventure!

3. Kazakhstan

If you’re an adventurous soul and a nature lover, Kazakhstan is calling your name!

As the ninth largest country in the world, Kazakhstan boasts protected natural sites and surreal landscapes that will leave you in awe. From breathtaking mountains and lakes to deserts and canyons, this destination has it all.

Explore the majestic waterfalls and glaciers of Ile-Alatau National Park and marvel at the stunning blue-green waters of The Big Almaty Lake. And, of course, don’t forget to whip out your iPhone to capture those perfect Instagrammable moments!

4. Armenia

Next on our list is Armenia, a treasure trove for history buffs!

Did you know Armenia is one of the oldest Christian countries in the world? This means you’ll discover some of the oldest ancient churches and awe-inspiring old monasteries, many of which are UNESCO World Heritage sites.

And let’s talk about the food! Armenian cuisine is delicious and diverse, featuring mouth-watering meats like pork, chicken, and lamb, paired with fresh vegetables and fruits. Plus, these scrumptious meals are affordable, so you can feast without worrying about your budget.

5. Kyrgyzstan

Last but definitely not least, let’s talk about Kyrgyzstan—a hidden gem boasting scenery that will leave you breathless!

Picture this: alpine meadows, glaciers, and over 2,000 high-altitude lakes that will make you feel like you’ve stumbled into a scene from Iceland, New Zealand, or Switzerland. But nope, you’re right here in Kyrgyzstan!

Get ready for some adrenaline-pumping adventures like helicopter rides, horseback riding through stunning landscapes, and even a thrilling self-drive 4×4 car journey. And here’s a unique experience you won’t want to miss: spending a night in a traditional yurt! It’s the perfect way to immerse yourself in the nomadic lifestyle and create unforgettable memories.

And voila! Those are the top 5 destinations that absolutely need to be on your travel radar. As a Filipino, these destinations are tailor-made for your adventurous spirit!

Now, if you’re ready to turn those travel dreams into reality, look no further than Fast Run Tourism! They’re your ultimate go-to for all things visa-related in the UAE, ensuring smooth sailing as you embark on your journey to these incredible destinations. Get ready to pack your bags and let the adventures begin!