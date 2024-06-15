Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

DMW to review policy on seafarer deployment to the Red Sea

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago

Photo courtesy: DMW

The Department of Migrant Workers said they are studying the policy on the deployment of Filipino seafarers sailing through the Red Sea.

The area has been often been attacked by rebel group Houthi since last year.

Earlier this week, the rebel group attacked MV Tutor with 22 Filipino seafarers onboard.

“We cannot stop the commerce, a ship from sailing… but in light of this recent incident, we are reviewing this current policy. Just give us room to review the policy,” DMW Secretary Hans Cacdac said in a Saturday news forum.

Cacdac added that the Philippines already directed ships carrying Filipino seafarers to divert its routes away from rebel-infested areas.

But the DMW chief admitted that they are still assessing “political and security considerations”.

Cacdac said Filipino seafarers have the right to decline if their ship will sail through dangerous waters.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Department of Migrant Workers hans cacdac

DMW: 21 Filipino seafarers rescued after Houthi attack

2 hours ago
kim chiu

Kim Chiu bids farewell to ‘What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim’

3 hours ago
Celeb dads

Celebrities who are first-time dads this 2024

15 hours ago
5movies to watch for fathersday

5 movies to watch this Father’s Day

23 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button