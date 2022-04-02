Win AED 12 million with Big Ticket this April 2022

AED 12 Million in cash will be up for grabs this April with Big Ticket!

Also included in the promotion is the chance to win a second prize of 1 Million AED and 2 other prizes of immense value. Customers who purchase cash prize tickets during the month will stand a chance to win AED 300,000 every week. That’s right, customers who purchase Big Ticket’s within the weekly promotion dates will be entered into an electronic draw and stand a chance to win AED 300,000.

As always, the cost of one Big Ticket is AED 500 and if you buy two, you get the third one for free. Other than the huge cash prizes in April, people can also purchase Dream Car Tickets and could stand a chance to win a luxurious Jeep grand Cherokee or BMW Z430i. The cost of one Dream Car Ticket is AED 150 and if you buy two, you get one free.

In addition to the monthly and weekly draws, Big Ticket will be continuing with the Year for Free promotion! Purchase one Big Ticket and one Dream Car Ticket in a single transaction and stand a change to win the ultimate Big Ticket prize; One free Big Ticket every month for ONE entire year!! Please visit www.bigticket.ae for terms and conditions.

HURRY, IT’S TIME TO WIN BIG!!

Details on weekly AED 300,000 cash prize electronic draw:

Promotion 1: 1st – 7th April & Draw Date – 8th April (Friday)

Promotion 2: 8th– 14th April & Draw Date – 15th April (Friday)

Promotion 3: 15th – 22nd April & Draw Date 23rd April (Saturday)

Promotion 4: 23rd – 30th April & Draw Date 1st May (Sunday)

*All Big Ticket Cash Tickets purchased between the promotion dates will be entered in the adjoining draw date only, the tickets will not be entered into every weekly electronic draw.

