NOW AVAILABLE: Enjoy 100% plant-based meals from unMEAT at leading stores in UAE!

UnMEAT has officially launched full range of canned goods variants – Luncheon Meat Burger and Fish-Free Tuna Style flakes, for overseas Filipinos searching for delicious, mouthwatering meat meals without the guilt!

Century Pacific Food, known as one of the largest F&B corporations in the Philippines, brings unMEAT’s brand-new line of products that gives the taste of meat from plant-based, ready-to-eat canned goods directly to the shelves of your preferred grocery and convenience stores across the country.

The unMEAT Luncheon Meat products have the taste and consistency of luncheon meats that Filipinos are familiar with – but what sets their ‘Original’ and ‘Burger Style’ luncheon meats from the rest of the products out there is that both of these are made out of plant-based products!

Furthermore, they have also launched the unMEAT Fish-Free Tuna Style Flakes which also has the same texture, taste, and appearance as its tuna counterpart – the good news is that unMEAT’s version provides the body with fewer calories to maintain a healthy state. The tuna style flakes also come in a variety of tastes, in Sunflower Oil. The best part? All of these products are now available in your nearest supermarkets for you and your loved ones here in the UAE to enjoy!

The unMEAT product line is composed entirely of plants and non-GMO ingredients including onion, salt, vinegar, soy protein, vegetable oil, soy sauce, and wheat. This means that not only does it have no cholesterol or trans-fat, it is also high in fiber and protein.

unMEAT, in addition to being completely plant-based, costs much lower than traditional meat and is manufactured with components that the average customer is acquainted with.

Furthermore, unMEAT provides customers with a range that not only provides health benefits but also fosters environmental awareness and animal welfare. unMEAT is built from basic yet real culinary sources rather than synthetic additives.

Shankar Trading Company LLC, a leading importer and distributor of FMCG products in the UAE, is the exclusive distributor of unMEAT in the UAE.