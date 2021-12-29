WEMART to open Dubai Investment Park on January 13 2022 with three amazing surprises!

WEMART has set its official opening date for its newest branch at the Dubai Investment Park, as it brings its Asian grocery closer for many more Filipinos and residents in Dubai.

Happening this January 13, this massive new branch will host both a hypermarket and restaurant in order to provide the best Asian grocery items for Dubai residents near the area, so that they no longer need to driver far at Deira.

Here are the three special promos and events you shouldn’t miss on the opening day:

Free electric Shabu Shabu Baking Tray. WEMART members who recharge their cards with at least AED 500 will receive an electric shabu-shabi baking tray collection voucher for free, as well as an AED50 Cantonese fresh restaurant coupon! Those who load up the necessary amount can get the free shabu-shabi cookware worth AED 194, absolutely free! Each member is entitled to one coupon only.

Free food city vouchers. All WEMART members who spend and buy items from the new WEMART DIP store will receive a special WEMART Food City Tasting Package vouch with their shopping receipts. Be sure to come early as only the first 2,000 customers will get a copy!

Special discounts and promotions. In celebration of WEMART DIP’s grand opening, WEMART has prepared several products on sale on their official social media pages as well!

The WEMART Dubai Investment Park branch brings convenience to many residents who have long wanted to have a go-to place where they can easily purchase their hotpot needs, food items, and other products and goods from all over Asia at affordable prices!

Follow @WEMARTuae on Facebook and Instagram to access more exciting offers on Asian goods and many other products from WEMART Hypermarket.

WEMART is also available through the following branches:

WEMART Hypermarket – Clock Tower

Port Saeed Building, Deira Clock Tower Area, Dubai, near Deira City Center Metro Station, Dubai

WEMART Abu Dhabi – Hamdan

Abdulla Bin Darwish Building (adjacent to Al Masraf Bank) Hamdan St. – Salam St. Junction, Abu Dhabi

WEMART Supermarket – Baniyas Branch

Shop-7, Baniyas Complex Tower, Nasser Square in Deira, just behind the Baniyas Square Metro Station, Dubai

WEMART Supermarket – International City

China Cluster, International City, Dubai