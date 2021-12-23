Yas Plaza Hotels lights up 30-ft tree to mark the merry start of the festive season

It has begun to look a lot like Christmas at Yas Plaza Hotels, as the mood for merriment in time for the festive holiday rekindled with a Christmas tree lighting event. The plaza has been the highlight platform for all major events on the Island this year and is now decorated with the grace of the winter season in tinsel, baubles and fairy lights.

A glorious Christmas tree lit the heart of Yas Plaza up, standing at a height of thirty feet tall, making it one of the tallest trees in Abu Dhabi this year. The glimmering Christmas tree twinkled in full effect and is displayed for the entire joyful season starting from December 16.

Joy igniting gingerbread houses, colourful cookie decoration stations, mince pies, stollen and hot chocolate warmed big and little folk up, and lay a smile of sweetness among the festivities while Santa waltzed into the Plaza with bells in hand, invoking a festive spirit before sparking the lights on the Christmas Tree, aided by the collective effort of the attendees with the words ‘Merry Christmas!’. Treating all the senses, choirs carolled the classics amid all the fun and further elevated the merry mood. Gifts were also given out to those who have been good throughout the year by Santa.

Come with your friends and family to experience the festive offerings found at the amazing bars and restaurants at Yas Island Rotana, Radisson Blu Yas Island, Crowne Plaza Yas Island this Christmas season, and make it a truly magical and memorable one for everyone.