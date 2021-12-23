Rejoice in Yas Island Rotana with a fun, fare and firework-filled festive season

Put on your sweaters, pull out your Christmas crackers and rejoice in merriment and mistletoes with bright fairy lights, festive decoration, exquisite fare and unlimited fun awaiting you, your friends and family at Yas Island Rotana, Yas Plaza Hotels. Starting from mid-December to New Year’s Eve, nibble into festive carveries with Christmas Turkey takeaways from Island Café, dance and dine with family and loved ones in a selection of delectable buffets and radiant three-course menus at Choices or Blue Grill in Christmas time, or bring in New Year’s Eve in an exuberant Indian twist at Rangoli.

Christmas Turkey Takeaway at Island Café

Get a feel for the festive season with the Christmas Turkey Takeaway from Island Café. From the 15th December till 7th January, enjoy the colder weather and the festive mood from the comfort of your own home by carving into a Christmas Turkey, baked to moist, mouthwatering perfection with Chestnut Stuffing & Cranberry Sauce. Six sweet, spicy and scrumptious accompanying Christmas delicacies like Special Puddings, Christmas Desserts, Mince Pies, Stollen and Yule Logs are ready to fly right to your doorstep along with your juicy turkey. Prepare your palates for a truly sensational Christmas takeaway at only AED 429 for 6kg Turkey or AED 629 10kg Turkey.

Date: Dec 15 to Jan 7

6kg of Turkey at AED 429

10kg of Turkey at AED 629

Select from 2 side dishes

Home delivery service available for residents living on Yas Island, Khalifa City, Al Raha Beach, Al Bahia and Al Reef.

Christmas Eve and Christmas Day

Take your tastebuds to a tantalizing Christmas Eve buffet at Choices, offering a lavish selection of festive delicacies and carved turkey at live cooking stations with hot traditional gravies & tangy jams before delighting in an array of classic sweet treats. As a bit of fun for the little ones, Santa will pay a surprise visit at the kids’ corner. Make the most of this special seasonal menu you’ve been waiting for at AED 179 inclusive of soft drinks or AED 279 with unlimited selected house beverages.

Date: Dec 24

Timings: 6.00pm to 10.00pm

AED 179 inclusive of soft drinks, AED 279 with unlimited selected house beverages

On Christmas Day, prolong all the yuletide merriment and gather friends, family and loved ones for a delightful festive brunch. Chefs will be flipping, frying, baking and amazing at live cooking stations for guests returning for seconds or for those who missed the delicious events of Christmas Eve. Santa will be sprinkling a little more magic on the fun, food, and friend-filled Christmas by making rounds to hand out bags full of treats for the little ones. Put your Santa helper hats on, step and sing along to Christmas tunes and tuck into some turkey and more at AED 249 inclusive of soft drinks or AED 349 with unlimited selected house beverages.

Date: Dec 25

Timings: 12.30pm to 4.00pm

AED 249 inclusive of soft drinks, AED 349 with unlimited selected house beverages

Christmas Eve at Blue Grill or Rangoli

Alternatively, fun-seeking foodies can spend their Christmas Eve relishing in a delectable three-course menu at Blue Grill. Witness a delicious show with marvelous cheese wheels and meats carved by the chef at Blue Grill, on top of superb dining that will surely enhance your festive mood at AED 240 for set menu only per person, AED 320 for set menu including selected alcoholic beverages valid for 2 hours.

Date: Dec 24

Timings: 6.00pm to 11.30pm

AED 240 for a set menu per person, AED 320 for a set menu with selected house beverages for 2 hours

Those looking for something a bit more colourful and exotic for the festive evening can savour the Taste of Christmas at Rangoli, serving a wide variety of regional Christmas delicacies with an Indian twist starting from AED 189 inclusive of soft drinks or AED 289 for unlimited select house beverages.

Date: Dec 24

Timings: 6.00pm to 11.30pm

AED 189 inclusive of soft drinks, AED 289 with unlimited selected house beverages

New Year’s Eve at Yas Island Rotana

Celebrate a unique offering complemented with delectable international cuisine and outdoor BBQ under the stars at Choices or Rangoli. Feast your eyes and your appetites to content with an amazing live firework show and entertainment starting from AED349.

Date: Dec 31

Timings: 7.00pm to 01.00am

AED 349 inclusive of soft drinks, AED 449 with unlimited selected house beverages

Ring in the New Year in style and head on over to Blue Grill for a night of jazz and a specially curated four-course set menu at AED 340 per person or AED 420 including selected alcoholic beverages valid for 3 hours.

Date: Dec 31

Timings: 7.00pm to 01.00am

AED 340 for set menu per person, AED 420 for set menu including selected house beverages

Finally, a legendary afterparty awaits at Y Bar ready to keep the vibes up with an upbeat flow of music from a live DJ from 9:00pm to 2:00am. Bar Packages available for a table of four at AED 799 for three hours, inclusive of free-flowing selected beverages and bar snacks.

Date: Dec 31

Timings: 9:00pm to 2:00am

AED 799 for three hours, inclusive of free-flowing selected beverages and bar snacks.

For reservations, please call 02 656 2000.