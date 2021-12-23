Dubai Jewellery Group to give away 25kgs of gold to 100 lucky winners at DSF!

Filipinos and expat shoppers during the Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF) will now have a chance to be part of 100 lucky individuals who would bring home a total sum of 25 kilograms (Kgs) of gold!

Dubai Jewellery Group (DJG), the country’s largest trading body for the jewellery industry, will have nearly 180 participating outlets in the emirate. Shoppers who purchase jewellery at least AED 500 or more will get the chance to win in the free gold giveaway.

In addition, shoppers will also get the opportunity to participate in the raffle with their jewellery purchases from Dubai Duty Free Gold shops in all Terminals of Dubai International Airport.

Tawhid Abdullah, Chairman, Dubai Jewellery Group, stated that this is their way to give back to shoppers in Dubai and position the emirate as the world’s go-to destination for jewellery.

“We have witnessed an increase in demand for gold jewellery in the last couple of months and expect it to grow further after the launch of the big DSF raffle promotion, as shoppers want to increase their chances of winning by shopping during DSF. Like every year, our promotion will be one of the highlights of the shopping festival,” said Abdullah.

For her part, H.E Laila Suhail, Board Member & Chairperson – Marketing – Dubai Jewellery Group and CEO, Strategic Alliance and Partnerships Sector, Dubai Economy and Tourism, highlighted that this promotion will help to entice more individuals to purchase their jewellery during the highly anticipated shopping event.

“With every passing year, the DJG DSF raffle continues to make waves amongst loyal patrons and new shoppers. This time around, we are happy to give away 25kgs of gold over seven weeks. We believe this will serve as a real pull for customers and will boost sales for our partners—thereby uplifting the entire Jewellery industry,” said Suhail.

How do I join?

Upon the purchase of gold jewellery worth AED 500, customers will be entitled to one raffle coupon, and two raffle coupons will be presented with the purchase of diamond and pearl jewellery worth AED 500. Each raffle ticket gives customers a chance to win:

• In total 22 kilos of gold, with 4 winners (250 gm gold each) announced every second day from 15th December 2021 to 29th January 2022

• On last day, 12 lucky shoppers, chosen from amongst the buyers and the winners, will take home up to 3 kilos of gold as a final day DSF mega prize

For information regarding the list of participating retail outlets, draw dates and venues, kindly visit the website for more details http://dubaicityofgold.com/.