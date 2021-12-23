Come on down to Crowne Plaza this Christmas season and celebrate the magic with game-filled nights and unlimited delights

The fun has begun in Crowne Plaza Yas Island Abu Dhabi as the hotel puts on a merry mood for the festive season, welcoming its guests with magical decoration activities, exciting giveaways, Festive Turkeys to go, Squid Game brunches, musical performances, scrumptious special roast carving stations and an epic Arabian Night New Year’s Eve celebration with exciting performances and countdown.

Get festive at the comfort of home with a special Turkey Dinner To Go. Roasted whole turkeys accompanied with delicious gravy, sweet cranberry sauce, roasted potatoes, buttered brussel sprouts, honey glazed carrots, veal sausage and stuffed rolls are ready to decorate your dining tables at just AED 415. Additional garnishes fit for bigger parties are available for AED 40 for the following options:

● Mashed sweet potato (800g)

● Green beans (600g)

● Roasted butternut pumpkin (800g)

● Chestnut puree (500g)

For Christmas Eve, Stills are stirring up a merry mood for guests to the Great Santa Daydream Brunch, where XL Christmas platters are at the spread, a couple of Etihad flight tickets stand a chance to be won, singers and DJs are on stage and unlimited excitement awaits. The very next day, festivities continue for those who missed the fun with unlimited brews and beverages while Santa makes an appearance with a bag full of gifts for the young and young at heart.

The Great Santa Daydream Brunch, Christmas Eve

Price: AED 199 for soft drinks, AED 299 for house, AED 349 for premium

Venue: Stills, Crowne Plaza Yas Island Abu Dhabi

Day: 24th December

Book your table and get a chance to win a couple of Etihad flight tickets

Time: Santa gifts and surprises with Live Singer “Nicola Warwick” 12.30pm– 4.00pm, Christmas Brunch After Party from 4.00pm – 8.00pm Live Music By DJ James Murray .

Christmas Fest, Christmas Day

Price: AED100 for soft drinks, AED200 for house drinks

Venue: Stills, Crowne Plaza Yas Island Abu Dhabi

Day: 25th December

Time: 8.00pm onwards with Live DJ

For a more exotic culinary journey, head over to Jing Asia for a bright and unforgettable Christmas Eve Asian Street Food Dinner featuring special roast carvery stations, international cuisines and festive treats like Yule Logs, Minced Pie, Christmas Pudding. Keep on partying the next day with the Christmas Day Brunch attended by Santa and decorated with festive delights for everyone to enjoy.

Christmas Eve Asian Street Food Dinner

Price: AED 179 soft drinks package, AED 279 House beverages, AED 89 for kids aged 6-12 years

Venue: Jing Asia, Crowne Plaza Yas Island Abu Dhabi

Day: 24th December

Time: 7.00pm – 11.00pm

Christmas Day Brunch

Price: AED 179 soft drinks package, AED 279 House beverages, AED 89 for kids aged 6-12 years

Venue: Jing Asia, Crowne Plaza Yas Island Abu Dhabi

Day: 25th December

Time: 12.30pm – 4.00pm

Barouk awaits those with appetites for Arabic delicacies and an ear for excellent music, offering hearty set menus with kebabs, mouthwatering meats in mixed grills, sweet desserts and refreshing beverages in an elegant setting, all attended by a beautiful duet performance by an Arabic singer and keyboard player. The exciting shows and melt-in-your-mouth Turkey and Ouzi carving stations are the stars of Christmas Day in the Lebanese Christmas Brunch.

Christmas Eve Dinner

Price: AED 180 Special set menu and soft drinks, AED 280 Special set menu and premium beverages, AED 80 for Kids between 6-12 years

Venue: Barouk, Crowne Plaza Yas Island Abu Dhabi

Day: 24th December

Time: 8.00pm-12.00am onwards with Arabic duo performance

Lebanese Christmas Brunch

Price: AED 180 Special set menu and soft drinks, AED 280 Special set menu and premium beverages, AED 80 for Kids between 6 – 12 years

Venue: Barouk, Crowne Plaza Yas Island Abu Dhabi

Day: 25th December

Time: 2.00pm – 6.00pm with Arabic duo performance

Finally, bring in the New Year with style, delicious food and a game with prizes you can’t miss at Stills, Jing Asia and Barouk.

NYE Squid Game at Stills

Bring you and your team of up to 10 people for an exciting Squid Game at Stills where you go toe-to-toe against other teams, racing for your rights to win the ultimate prize of AED 500 to spend at Yas Plaza Hotels and restaurants. Bringing out the vibes are the live DJ playing festive-feeling tunes and an astounding lady saxophonist and tasty beverages to fuel the night all the way up to the countdown to the New Year.

Price: For Group of ten AED 1999, For Group of four AED 999, 6-12 Years – 89 AED, Kids below 6 years complimentary.

Venue: Stills, Crowne Plaza Yas Island Abu Dhabi

Day: 31st December

Three Best dressed couples will get a chance to win a voucher for 500 AED for availing in of our outlets in 2022

NYE at Barouk and Jing Asia

An Arabian Night at Barouk awaits those eager to countdown New Year’s Eve with delicious special set menus and live DJ on the decks. Line your bellies and fill them with joy in anticipation of the countdown to the new year with celebrity singer Ziad Mourad and a band.

Price: Special Set Menu: AED 170 for and Soft drinks, AED 270 for House beverages, AED 100 for kids between 6-12 years | Arabian Nights Party: AED 450 Food and soft drinks, AED 550 pp for food and House beverages, Luxury shisha available on order.

Venue: Barouk

Day: 31st January

Time: 5pm-10pm for dinner | 11.00pm – 3.30am for Arabian Nights with Ziad Mourad

Jing Asia will be hosting a ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ night, waving goodbye to the year with a hearty pirate-themed party, welcoming all landlubbers to come in with their best pirate outfits and walk the plank to delicious grub and great drinks.

Price: AED 250 for special set menu and soft drinks, AED 350 for special set menu and premium beverages, AED 100 for kids between 6-12 years

Venue: Jing Asia, Pirates of the Caribbean Themed night.

Day: 31st December

GO XL “Hangover Party” at Stills – New Year’s Day

1st January 2022, Saturday Keep the festive energy all the way into the new year at Stills’ GO XL Hangover Party, offering a pick-me-up hangover beverage package with complementary Stills platter and some smooth tunes brought out by a live DJ .

Price: AED 199 for hangover beverage package with Stills platter

Venue: Stills Gastropub

Day: 1st January

All-You-Can-Eat Dimsum at Jing Asi

Have a great start to the New Year with all-you-can-eat dimsum at Jing Asia, offering unlimited delicious pillows of Siu Mai, Har Gaus, Momos and the like.

Price: AED 250 inclusive of Soft beverages, AED 350 for House beverages, AED 100 per child (6 to 12 years)

Venue: Jing Asia

Day: 1st January

Time: 12.00pm – 4.00pm