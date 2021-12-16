Win a family trip to Paris with Geepas

Filipinos who wish to fulfill their wanderlust and travel to Paris, one of the most favorite destinations worldwide, can now have the chance to enjoy a family trip together with Geepas!

From December 2021 to January 2022, those who purchase Geepas products may have a chance to join the special ‘Shop and Win’ promo with the Paris family trip for four as its grand prize! This will definitely tick off one of the unforgettable travel destinations among Filipinos who have yet to enjoy Paris’ sights and sounds.

In addition, Geepas will also be giving away cash prizes, as well as Geepas products!

Here’s how you can join:

– Purchase any product from Geepas with a minimum worth of AED100

– Take a picture of your purchase invoice and WhatsApp to Filipino Times: 0521095450 and include your full name and emirate where you live in UAE.

– One receipt is equivalent to one entry.

– Offer is applicable in all participating stores and e-commerce platforms across UAE

– Lucky winners will be announced through media partners and Geepas Social media sites

This competition is exclusive for UAE residents only.

Promo runs from December 5, 2021 to January 27, 2022

GEEPAS is one of the world’s largest Electronics product portfolios with over 1500 products in Consumer Electronics, Entertainment products, Home Appliances, White Goods, Lighting Products, and Personal Care Gadgets.

With a history of over 4 decades of business behind it, GEEPAS has become a household name in the field of Electronics. Currently available in 90 countries across the globe, what started as a humble company has since evolved into a huge enterprise with over 3000 employees working in over 10 countries today.