Fuel up at Yas Plaza Circuit – the ultimate pitstop to the F1 race weekend

The 2021 Abu Dhabi F1 Grand Prix rolls into the UAE capital this December at Yas Plaza Hotels, transforming the hotel into a fun, fast-paced and futuristic pitstop for gearheads, flavour chasers and partygoers to sprint into a circuit of race themed brunches, after race parties, gaming stations and a symphony of some of UAE’s most exciting musicians and entertainers.

To help nitrocharge the F1 weekend, the hotel has partnered with STR8 UP Entertainment, a proudly Emirati-owned events agency founded by Ali Al Dhiyebi, to round up some of the most gripping F1 Racing Simulators, Arcade Machines, Photobooths and contemporary musicians & DJs, all parked and ready to play across all venues. Aesthetically, the hotel will be going through a fully tuned upgrade down to every seat of the restaurants, neon lighting at the Central Plaza, striking decor and vibrant contrasts of colour in line with the F1 weekend, readying guests to buckle up for a run of excitement.

Happening across December 9th to 12th, start your engines at the Yas Plaza Hotels’ Central Plaza themed as the Yas Plaza Circuit, where a fiesta of neon accented food stalls welcomes guests to warm up their wheels with an eccentric pop up featuring a punch of power with Paneer Tikka Kathi Rolls from Rangoli, a tango of flavours from Amerigos, awesome Australian Beef Striploins from Blue Grill, and quench their thirst with an assortment of beverages from Stills.

After going for a test drive of flavours at the Yas Plaza Circuit, guests are welcome to fuel up as the Yas Plaza Hotels’ teams push the pedal to the metal with 10 dining and nightlife destinations to choose from including the Turbocharged Thursday, Fast & Furious Friday and Supercharged Saturday brunches, tuned to zip through palates and keep you on your toes with unlimited fun and entertainment while the races are on full throttle.

Turbocharged Thursday – December 9

Stills

Round up the team to the Race Weekend Lounge at Stills, where you can relish in free-flowing premium beverages, oysters, tapas and goodness from the grill serviced by your very own butler. After your tanks are filled with food and company, it’s Ladies First as the guest DJ and Neon Hula Hoop Dancer, Salina Bakaou Bakaou shift the gears of the venue with her impressive show of flexibility, turning the vibes up while unlimited tapas and house beverages keep guests on cruise control, sending them to the final lap in the Feel The Rush after race party, that stretches on all the way through the night.

Venue: Stills Gastropub

Time: 12:00 pm – 3:00 am, After Race Parties from 8:00 pm

Neon theme race weekend I Ladies First: Ladies get unlimited tapas & house drinks for AED 149pp, gents for AED 299pp I Race Weekend Zone: minimum 5-10 pax for AED 399pp I Feel the Rush after party from 8:00 pm onwards with live DJ & Hula Hoop Dancer.

Filini Garden

Go into the F1 weekend at full speed at Abu Dhabi’s award-winning venue, Filini Garden and immerse yourself in impressive Italian bites and beverages with the Supper Club, offering al fresco garden brunch options while the Race Weekend Lounge stirs up spirits with hubbly bubbly shishas, big premium beverages and beats brought out by a live DJ.

Venue: Filini Garden

Time: 5:00 pm – 3:00 am

Price: Race Weekend Lounge – bottle house beverages and four bubbly flasks for AED 2,999 | Supper Club: soft drinks package for AED 259pp, premium beverages for AED 459pp with live DJ.

Amerigos

Representing the F1esta of flavours from Amerigos is Chef Mario’s new menu, decorated with scrumptious delicacies inspired by a Mexican upbringing into hungry mouths of the F1 flavour chasers. Fuel up with the likes of Spicy Enchiladas, nitro-fuelled Nachos or a Premium Pass for Speciality Sharing Platters for the amigos and amigas to enjoy while salsa-ing to the speed of an exciting solo Latin-guitarist and singer Juampi Pellicer, who is the runner-up of famous Argentenian The Voice.

Venue: Amerigos

Time: 5:00 pm – 3:00 am

Price: Premium pass bottle house beverage along with the mexican sharing platter, good for 4 persons for AED 2,499 I 3-hour house drinks package for AED 259pp, 3-hour premium beverages for AED 359pp with Latin Guitarist and singer Juampi Pellicer.

Fast & Furious Friday – December 10

Stills Daydream Brunch

With all the ingredients for a fun-filled afternoon, delicious food from around the world as well as race-themed fun and games for everyone to enjoy, Stills’ newly relaunched Friday brunch is the perfect pitstop for you and the kids to ignite your tastes and unleash your Formula One spirit from the screens and performances by live entertainers that will keep hearts racing. The excitement rolls on with the Top of The Pops After Brunch Party with electric tunes dropped by a live DJ and Neon Hula Hoop Dancer for those who do not want to lose the momentum of the speed of the night.

Venue: Stills Gastropub

Time: Daydream Brunch 12:30 pm – 4:00 pm | After Brunch Party 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm, Live Sax from 8:00 pm onwards

Price: Soft beverages for AED 199pp | House beverages for AED 299pp | Premium beverages for AED 399pp | Afterparty Brunch for AED 199pp for unlimited House beverages with live DJ & Hula Hoop Dancer.

The Garden Brunch at Filini

Friday Formula One guests can stop for servicing with a classy afternoon at The Garden Brunch in Fillini Garden, bringing classic Italian favourites to the table as well as mesmerising music from DJ Pepelz who specializes in serato sounds, complementing the robust flavour of the al fresco offerings. The Race Weekend Lounge reignites for round 2 with luxury bubbly flavours and big bottles of spirits.

Venue: Filini Garden, Radisson Blu

Time: Garden Brunch 12:30 pm – 4:00 pm

Price: Race Weekend Premium Lounge: minimum 4pax for AED 2,999 | Garden Brunch: Soft drinks package AED 259pp, House drinks package for AED 359pp, premium lounge package or AED 459pp with DJ Pepelz.

Acapulco Mexican Street Style Brunch at Amerigos

Race themed Acapulco Brunch stays true to its motto, ‘fiesta no siesta’ with this F1 party brunch. A party for all the senses awaits amigos and amigas with tons of turbo-charged tantalising menu offerings as well as a performance from Latin guitarist and singer Juampi Pellicer.

Venue: Amerigos

Time: 12:00 pm – 4:00 pm

Price: Race Weekend Premium Pass: minimum 4pax for AED 2,499 including sharing platter and bottle beverages | Acapulco Brunch: Soft drinks package AED 259pp, House drinks package for AED 359pp, premium pass package or AED 459pp I After Party from 4:00 pm – 8:00 pm with 3 hours unlimited house beverages for AED 259pp with Latin Guitarist and singer Juampi Pellicer.

Supercharged Saturday – December 11

GO XL Saturday at Stills

Scrumptious offerings are going at superspeed in Stills with the Go XL beverage and food platter, perfect for shifting and sharing. The after race party will be gearing up from 8:00 pm onwards with a live DJ and Neon Hula Hoop Dancer.

Venue: Stills Gastropub

Time: 12:00 pm – 3:00 am

Price: GO XL Soft beverages for AED 199pp | GO XL House beverages for AED 299pp | Premium beverages for AED 499pp with live DJ & Hula Hoop Dancer.

The Finale – December 12

Grand Prix Finale Party at Stills

Line your stomachs for the ultimate F1 weekend conclusion in style with an exquisite Evening Brunch Race, Race Weekend Lounge Access and Grand Prix Finale at Stills, chaperoned with beats by a live DJ and Neon Hula Hoop dancer.

Venue: Stills Gastropub

Time: 12:00 pm – 3:00 am

Price: Race Weekend Neon Theme Fun Zone: minimum 5-10pax for AED 399pp with liquid buffet and European bites with BBQ and sizzlers with live DJ & Hula Hoop Dancer.

La Fine Sunset Party at Filini Garden

Dress up and head over to the capital’s best sunset spot and enjoy al fresco Italian cicchetti and beverages to welcome the end of the Formula One tournament on screens. Celebrate as the sun goes down with Aperitivos before dinner and relax by the Race Weekend Lounge and prepare to get blown away by a fireworks display and DJ Miss Rich banging out trademark tunes, bidding farewell to another excitement-fuelled Grand Prix F1 Weekend.

Venue: Filini Garden

Time: 5:00 pm – 3:00 am

Price: Race Weekend Lounge: AED 259pp | Cicchetti package: Soft drinks package AED 259pp, House drinks package for AED 359pp, premium beverage shower for AED 1599 | Aperitivo Sunsets: Soft drinks package AED 259pp, House drinks package for AED 359pp, premium beverages plus 4 bubbly for AED 2,999 with DJ Miss Rich.

Y Bar Finale Party at Yas Island Rotana

As the F1 Grand Prix sees the finishing line, go to the Y Bar to enjoy the beautiful outdoor terrace while indulging in delicious bar bites and beverages from the a la carte menu, enjoy the race on HD screens and bop along to beats by live DJs Allad and Laty, bringing a fantastic fusion of afrobeats and hip hop to the turntables.

Venue: Y Bar, Yas Island Rotana

Time: 12:00 pm – 4:00 am

Entertainment: DJ Allad and DJ Laty

Race Finale Fiesta

Bid the race weekend finale farewell with a myriad of Mexican flavours at Amerigos Yas Island, serenaded by a solo Latin guitarist and singer.

Venue: Amerigos, Park Inn

Time: 5:00 pm – 3:00 am

Entertainment: Latin Guitarist and singer Juampi Pellicer.

Throughout the Race Weekend

Outdoor Brunches & Themed Nights at Choices

Choices is offering sensational flavours at the poolside with live BBQ stations and entertainment to keep all your senses sprinting into a Race Themed Night under the stars.

Venue: Choices, Yas Island Rotana

Date: 10-12 December

Time: Brunch 12:30 – 4:00 pm I Race Themed Night 6pm – 10pm

Price: Brunch starting AED 238pp I Race Themed Night starting at AED 208pp with live entertainment by DJ.

Flavoursome Rush Weekend at Rangoli

Roll up to Rangoli for the Flavoursome Rush, a culinary experience that brings the heat to your senses and excitement to your taste buds with colourful a la carte Indian dishes including a selection of kebabs, Biryani and desserts, and hubbly bubbly at the breezy terrace or indoors.

Venue: Rangoli, Yas Island Rotana

Date: 9-12 December

Time: 6:00 pm – 1:00 am, Hubbly Bubbly 3:00 pm – 2:00 am

Steaks at Blue Grill

Crush your meat cravings and more at Blue Grill, serving premium grill and steak cuts on trolleys with sensational live performances by saxophonists Maby Cruz and Aleksandra Dudek, who combine a sublime performance of pop-infused jazz to the night.

Venue: Blue Grill, Yas Island Rotana

Date: 9-12 December

Time: 12:30 pm – 1:00 am with Saxophonists Maby Cruz and Aleksandra Dudek

Mondo, Centro Yas Island

Take over your cravings with tasty bites and beverages at C. Mondo with live DJs Queen Bri on December 9, Jad Haddad on December 10 and 12 and DJ Miss Rich on December 11, keeping the night flavourful with delicious beat drops and techno tunes.

Venue: C.Mondo, Centro Yas Island

Date: 9 – 12 December

Time: 12:00 pm – 3:00 am with DJs Queen Bri, Jad Haddad and DJ Miss Rich

Race Weekend Daily Dose at Assymetri

Speed through the flavours of the world with awesome food offerings at Assymetri for breakfast and dinner.

Venue: Assymetri, Radisson Blu

Date: 9-12 December

Time: Breakfast 6am – 10:30 am, Dinner 7:00 pm – 11:00 pm

Price: Buffet starting from AED 199pp

Hoegaarden at Belgian Cafe

Heat up your tastebuds and fill your heads with joy with delicious Belgian bar bites, signature drinks and live entertainment with local Abdallah Seleem aka DJ Bluv behind the decks at the Hoegaarden Brunch at Belgian Cafe.

Venue: Belgian Cafe, Radisson Blu

Time: 12:00 pm-3:00 am

Price: Belgian bites and signature drinks packages starting from AED 259pp for 3 hours with DJ Bluv

Shams Poolbar

Grab bottle buckets, pizzas, club sandwiches and all your poolside favorites by the Shams Poolbar.

Time: 11:00 am – 10:00 pm

Venue: Shams Poolbar, Radisson Blu

Price: Buckets start at AED 159pp

Barouk

Swerve into The Levant Experience at Barouk, offering guests with an appetite for elaborate Lebanese delights. Enjoy a four-course traditional Lebanese set menu paired with tasty beverages.

Thursday night: Live performance by Vocalist Lamis and Maestro Rabah from 9 pm onwards

Friday night: Live performance by Maestro Rabah from 9 pm onwards

Saturday night: Live performance by Arabian Celebrity DJ Badir from 9 pm onwards

Venue: Barouk, Crowne Plaza Yas Island

Time: 3:00 pm – 2:00 am

Price: Levant style set-menu I Soft beverages for AED 179 | House beverages for AED 279 I Smoke & Fire from AED 100pp

Jing Asia

Drive into intercontinental cuisines and take a culinary journey through the streets of South-East Asia with Jing Asia’s tantalizing F1 Asian themed buffets that will bring your palates through a brief journey into flavours of the rainforest.

Venue: Jing Asia, Crowne Plaza

Time: Breakfast: 6:00 am – 10:30 am I Lunch: 12:30 pm – 4:00 pm I Dinner 7:00 pm – 11:30 pm

Date: 9 December – Asian Street Food Fest I 10 December – House of Bali I 11 Dec December – All-you-can-eat Dim Sum I 12 December – South East Asia Saga

Price: Themed Nights I Soft beverages for AED 179pp | House beverages for AED 279pp | Premium beverages for AED 379pp

Signature Italian Bites at Filini

Catch the sunset or dance the night away with our collection of signature cicchetti club sandwiches with a choice of refreshing beverages starting from AED 259pp only.

Venue: Filini Garden, Radisson Blu

Time: 5:00 pm – 1:00 am

Sundowner’s Pool Party at Crowne Plaza

As the sun and the Formula 1 race tournament unsubscribes for the year, raise your glasses and eat en masse at the Sundowner’s Pool party where exciting vibes, bites and beverages await you and your team by the pool.

Venue: Sundowners, Crowne Plaza

Time: 10:00 am – 10:00 pm

Price: Slushies and food packages starting from AED 99pp I Hubbly Bubbly from AED 100pp

Y Bar Brew Garden at Yas Island Rotana

Enjoy a beautiful outdoor terrace while indulging in delicious bar bites and beverages from the a la carte menu, enjoy the race on HD screens and bop along to beats by live DJs, bringing a fantastic fusion of afrobeats and hip hop to the turntables.

Venue: Y Bar, Yas Island Rotana

Time: 12:00 pm – 4:00 am

Entertainment: DJ Rich

To reserve your pitstop at Yas Plaza Hotels, call +97102 656 4000.