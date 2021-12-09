TFT Reach

African+Eastern is giving away vouchers & a special discount code for your favorite drinks this December

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report Follow on Twitter 4 hours ago

The UAE’s holiday season ushers a jolly, festive mood among Filipinos and other expats across the UAE, and African+Eastern Direct joins in the fun with a special giveaway of vouchers of your favorite party drinks!

The good news is that not only do you get a chance to win one of 100 vouchers, but also an EXTRA SPECIAL EXCLUSIVE 10% discount for your online purchases by using the coupon code FT10 on www.africaneasternauh.com

Also – they’ve hidden many SECRET deals which are visible once you Sign Up or Sign In, with special offers based on your location. Don’t miss the chance to stock up and save more today!

Here are 3 quick and easy steps for a chance to Win:

1. Just “Sign Up” on the African+Eastern Direct website – Click here: bit.ly/win_drinks_AfricanEastern

2. Tag 3 (or more) Friends who you also want to Win on this post: www.facebook.com/FilipinoTimes/posts/4551266134980646

3. Like & Share the Facebook Page of The Filipino Times & African+Eastern Abu Dhabi (facebook.com/AfricanEasternAbuDhabi/)

On December 29, 100 lucky winners will be chosen to win the special vouchers and announced on both Facebook pages!

This contest is brought to you by African+Eastern Direct who offer same-day delivery on all beverage brands, 7 days a week in Abu Dhabi & Al Ain. Their products are 100% authentic, have the best offers in UAE, and provide safe & sanitized delivery in a 100% legal way.

With 28 stores in the UAE, you can easily find the nearest African+Eastern store near you by using their helpful store locator here: www.africaneasternauh.com/direct/auh/store-locator.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report Follow on Twitter 4 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

UAE’s biggest Grand Prize rises to AED83M

4 hours ago

Fuel up at Yas Plaza Circuit – the ultimate pitstop to the F1 race weekend

11 hours ago
The Seasons Residences, rising alongside Grand Hyatt Manila, is inspired by the four seasons of Japan.

LOOK: Enjoy a Japan-inspired lifestyle, Far East ambiance at The Seasons Residences in North BGC

15 hours ago
Jokoy will perform live on stage this December 29 at the Coca-Cola Arena. Image from Mandee Johnson Photography.

Comedian Jo Koy announces Funny Is Funny World Tour coming to Dubai on December 29

15 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button