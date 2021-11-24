HONOR announces Special Offer on its Best* Vlog Phone HONOR 50 in UAE

Global technology brand HONOR recently announced the launch of its first vlogging smartphone the HONOR 50 in UAE. The latest offering by HONOR is now available at an exciting discount offer for consumers. The premium model is equipped with multi-video shooting modes, with combinations that use the front and rear cameras at the same time. In just one take it allows the users to choose from six modes which makes the vlogging experience fun, exciting, and engaging. With this the HONOR 50 also features an immersive 6.57-inch 75° curved OLED display which delivers a smooth surface experience visually and in hand, boasts 66W SuperCharge technology, enabling the battery to be charged over 70% in just 20 minutes and powers an outstanding 4300 mAh battery.

“Continuing the HONOR series’ legacy of integrating aesthetics and technology, the new HONOR 50 smartphone boasts an array of impressive innovations across its camera, design and performance, by collaborating with our global industry leading partners. With the launch of HONOR 50, the brand seeks to change the mobile phone market forever and move forward with its pioneering strategy to become a premium technology brand by focusing on delivering breakthrough technology, advanced features for its products and create an intelligent world for everyone.” Zhao Likhun, CEO, HONOR Middle East.

Multi -Video Shooting Modes for One Take Recording

Giving users more flexibility to shoot content from different angles and perspectives, users can change between cameras with six multi-video shooting modes that use the front and rear cameras at the same time, delivering a top tier recording experience that is usually reserved for professionals. Offering even more choice when it comes to capturing content, users can also apply beauty mode, capture photographs from videos, and use pre-set video story templates on all their footage. In addition, wireless headsets[1] connected via Bluetooth can be used as wireless microphones during video capture. Creators can achieve better sound reception while shooting videos, providing an effortless vlogging experience.

The HONOR 50 is equipped with six multi -video shooting modes, with combinations that use the front and rear cameras at the same time. In just one take, users can choose from the following six modes to make the vlogging experience fun, exciting and engaging.

Front to Rear Recording: Users can switch between the front and rear camera while shooting video content

Users can switch between the front and rear camera while shooting video content Dual -View Recording (Front/Rear): Users can simultaneously shoot with both the front camera and the rear main camera. The dual view shows what is captured by both cameras side by side

Users can simultaneously shoot with both the front camera and the rear main camera. The dual view shows what is captured by both cameras side by side Dual -View Recording (Rear/Rear): Users can shoot with both the rear main camera and the wide -angle camera at the same time. The main camera also supports 6x zoom while video shooting. The dual view shows what is captured by both cameras side by side

Users can shoot with both the rear main camera and the wide -angle camera at the same time. The main camera also supports 6x zoom while video shooting. The dual view shows what is captured by both cameras side by side Picture in Picture: This mode allows users to overlay the view of the front camera onto the bigger view of the rear camera or vice versa. It is particularly useful if users want the audience to focus on the content but still let them see the person recording

This mode allows users to overlay the view of the front camera onto the bigger view of the rear camera or vice versa. It is particularly useful if users want the audience to focus on the content but still let them see the person recording Fast -Motion Recording & Slow-Motion Recording: This mode allows users to capture the object or themselves with slow or fast -motion effects, creating a cool and unique layer to video content

This mode allows users to capture the object or themselves with slow or fast -motion effects, creating a cool and unique layer to video content Single to Dual -View Recording: Users can also change from shooting in single camera to dual cameras at any time while recording

On top of the six multi -video shooting modes, the HONOR 50 comes with “Story” which includes nine sets of different video story templates that help users create cool videos based on different shooting scenarios. The HONOR 50 also allows users to use beauty mode while using the front camera, wide -angle shots while shooting a video, and capture photographs from video content, fulfilling the different needs of content creators and vloggers.

Unparalleled Camera System for the Ultimate Vlogging Experience

With the rapid growth of short videos, young people have increasingly turned to vlogging to record and share their daily moments with the world around them. The HONOR 50 brings the one-take vlog shooting experience to the next level.

Equipped with a 32MP front camera with a 90o viewing angle, users can take perfect selfies and videos, with more people and scenery captured in the frame. Boasting a pro-grade quad rear camera setup, the HONOR 50 comes with a 108MP main camera, an 8MP wide-angle camera, a 2MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth camera, allowing users to shoot photos and videos in ultra-clarity and in beautiful detail, even at night.

Stunning Display for an Immersive and Comfortable Viewing Experience

The HONOR 50 is comes with a 6.57-inch 75o curved OLED screen that supports a Full High-Definition resolution of 2340×1080. The display can produce a whopping 1.07 billion colors and covers 100% of the DCI-P3 color gamut, delivering stunning visuals, sharp and crisp details, and an immersive color experience.

The HONOR 50 is equipped with a screen refresh rate of up to 120Hz and a touch sampling rate of 300Hz, promising high screen response speeds to deliver a great video watching experience and gaming with less input lag. With an intelligent dynamic refresh rate, users can adjust the refresh rate based on on-screen actions, helping to save power consumption.

Power Boost with Fast Charging Capabilities and a Fast Processor

Featuring a single-cell dual-circuit battery design, the HONOR 50 can easily support a full-day of uninterrupted use with its 4,300mAh battery. The device boasts 66W HONOR SuperCharge technology, enabling the battery to be juiced up to 70% within just 20 minutes using the included charger.

Boosting performance to the maximum, the HONOR 50 is armed with the Qualcomm SnapdragonTM 778G 5G chipset, improving both CPU and GPU performance by 45% and AI processing power by 123% compared with the previous generation. Powered by GPU Turbo X, a unique graphics acceleration technology, the HONOR 50 delivers a powerful performance even during intense gaming.

Superior Craftmanship and Dual Ring Camera Design

Embodying a premium and unique aesthetic that reflects the latest design trends, the HONOR 50 features an ultra-slim bezel on the front and 2.5D polishing glass edges on both upper and lower sides of the display, delivering a smooth surface to bring users a greater experience visually and in hand.

When the HONOR 50 is tilted against the light at different angles, it glitters and shimmers, making it the perfect fashion statement to match any outfit.

Paying homage to the classic twin lens reflex camera, the HONOR 50 adopts a dual ring camera design made up of two concentric circles on the back, resembling a pair of eyes to help users see more of the world around them. Drawing inspiration from the classic ring designs of luxury jewellery brands, the top circle featuring the main camera is polished with the same classic, timeless metal ring on the edge.

Magic UI 4.2 for an Exceptional All-Round User Experience

Delivering a seamless and convenient experience, the HONOR 50 is equipped with the upgraded Magic UI 4.2, offering up a creative suite of features which enable users to always stay connected.

Creating a personal, fun, and interactive UX experience for users, the HONOR 50 also includes a range of customizable modern art that lets users personalize their Always-on-Display (AOD).

Color, Pricing and Availability

Designed to meet the evolving tastes of today’s discerning fashion-conscious crowd, the HONOR 50 goes beyond conventional colors and is available in a range of stunning and fashionable options including Frost Crystal, which is inspired by snow crystals and creates a dreamy diamond-like finish. The HONOR 50 also comes in an elegant Emerald Green, HONOR Code and timeless Midnight Black.

HONOR 50 and HONOR 50 Lite are now available in UAE markets via Sharaf DG, Emax, Carrefour, Jumbo, Ecity, Amazon, Noon and other retail shops as well. HONOR 50 comes with a price of AED 1999 for 8GB+256GB version and AED 1699 for 6GB+128GB version and with a limited time offer that includes free HONOR Earbuds 2 Lite worth AED 299. With HONOR 50, HONOR goes beyond conventional colors and allows the customers to choose from a range of stunning and fashionable options including Frost Crystal, Emerald Green, HONOR Code and Midnight Black.The HONOR 50 Lite comes with 66W HONOR SuperCharge for quick battery top-ups, a 6.67inch FullView Display, and a 64MP Quad Camera. The HONOR 50 Lite is now available for just AED 999 and with a gift box worth AED 99.

For more information, please visit HONOR online store at https://www.hihonor.com/ae-en/