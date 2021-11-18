West Zone’s ‘Must Have’ drinking water offers refreshing, low sodium drink

West Zone continues to provide products that promote good health with the launch of its Must Have Bottled Drinking Water across all their 130 branches!

What sets Must Have Bottled Drinking Water apart from other bottled drinks in the market is its low sodium content. Considering that majority of food consumed nowadays have salt, drinking water with lower sodium in it will help regulate the levels of sodium in your body.

Individuals who are required to be on a specific, strict, low sodium diet, should be aware of the sodium content in the food they consume. But you don’t have to worry about it when it comes to Must Have Drinking water. This is since bottles of regular drinking water generally have higher amounts of sodium, as this mineral is released naturally into the water through mineral deposits found on the ground.

Must Have Bottled Drinking Water has formulated a special means of reducing the sodium levels on their water to ensure that those who drink water often need not worry about their body’s sodium levels, especially whenever they consume sizeable amounts of salty food.

What’s even better is that West Zone’s Must Have Bottled Drinking Water is also available at affordable prices at only AED 3.99 for 6 pieces of 1.5 liters of their drinking water – a special sale that you shouldn’t miss!

Each shopper is assured of safety whenever they visit any of West Zone’s 130 branches as all of West Zone’s staff members have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

Apart from that, all their stores undergo routine sanitization in accordance with the rules and regulations set by the UAE government, thereby helping residents stay protected from the coronavirus.

Each visitor to the newest branch of West Zone in Dubai can avail of amazing savings and offers for their grocery staples, and other household goods from West Zone, including items that come all the way from the Philippines.

Stay updated with West Zone on their social media as they will soon be opening more branches this 2021!

