Expat bags AED 15 million from Big Ticket’s November 2021 draw

Mr. Shahid Mahmood from Pakistan is the latest winner of The Fantastic 15 Million by Big Ticket, Series 233 taking home a sensational AED 15,000,000. Mr. Mahmood who is 35 years of age living in Abu Dhabi bought the lucky ticket no. 071808 on the 31st October. He purchased the ticket with one of his friends who is currently living in Pakistan.

When our Big Ticket representative spoke to Mr. Mahmood, he told us that “I do not have words, I can’t believe it”. Mr. Mahmood has been buying Big Ticket every month for the last 5 years and when Richard, Bouchra and special guest Kris Fade called him, he was watching the Live Draw, after watching the T20 World Cup cricket. He is an avid Big Ticket fan and has attended the Live Draw events pre-Covid-19. He’s very excited to call his family who are back in Pakistan, his wife, 3 daughters and 1 son.

Mr. Mahmood is currently living in Abu Dhabi and works in a Glass Installation Company and when he heard the news, he even called his boss to tell him that he won the AED15 million. His final piece of advice to all is, “keep trying, don’t give up!”.

The Fantastic 15 Million Live Draw was even more exciting tonight as Richard and Bouchra were joined by Virgin Radio’s Kris Fade who assisted with selecting the guaranteed winners for tonight.

Congratulations once again to The Fantastic 15 Million, Series 233 Grand Prize winner Mr. Shahid Mahmoud and to all winners from tonight’s show.

This November, we will see one lucky winner win The Big 10 Million guaranteed cash prize, AED 1 Million second prize and 6 other life changing cash prizes. 1 lucky winner will also win a breathtaking Range Rover Evoque.

Below is the list of prizes and winners for the Big Ticket Series 233 draw

Prize Amount Winner Details Ticket Number Nationality Dream Car BMW 420i Santosh Kumar Yadav 019692 Indian Grand Prize AED 15 Million Mr. Shahid Mahmood 071808 Pakistan 2nd Prize AED 1 Million Georges Dib 063241 3rd Prize AED 100 000 Rolando Bongcasan 168630 Philippines 4th Prize AED 90 000 Hari Krishna Myneyni Veeraiah Myneni 162485 Indian 5th Prize AED 80 000 Ravi Deviyalayam 241950 Indian 6th Prize AED 60 000 Theodore Danhash 163109 Syria

About Big Ticket:

• Big Ticket was launched in 1992 at the Abu Dhabi International Airport. Today, Big Ticket is the largest and longest-running raffle draw for cash prizes and dream luxury cars in the GCC.

• What started out as a AED 1 Million grand prize, has increased over the years and now we are very proud to be giving away grand prizes of up to AED 20 Million. In 29 years, we have already given away millions of cash prizes and luxury cars.

• We are constantly working to make each monthly draw BIGGER and BETTER! With every Big Ticket, we take you one step closer to your Dreams.

• The ticket price for the Big Ticket Millionaire is AED 500 inclusive of VAT. If you buy two tickets, we will give you a third ticket absolutely free.

• In addition to the Big Ticket cash prize draws, there are a range of Dream Car promotions where customers can purchase tickets for the chance to win amazing luxury cars every month. The cost of the Dream Car ticket is AED 150 and as with the cash prize, if you buy two, you get one free.

