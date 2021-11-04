TFT Reach

Enhance your digestion, boost immunity against food-borne diseases with Birch Tree Probiotic

With so many restaurants and fast food chains to choose from and the convenience of ordering food at your fingertips, it’s easy to take your stomach for granted – however, it’s better to keep your body protected against food-borne diseases to help prevent this from happening.

Filipinos here in the UAE have a drink that will not only enhance their digestion, it will also keep your body healthy and safe as well!

Each bottle is filled with over 9 billion live active good bacteria with a taste that’s not only refreshing – it’s also nourishing and good for your body in the long run.

Manufactured by one of the largest food corporations in the Philippines, Century Pacific Food, Birch Tree Probiotic Milk helps boost immunity against stomach and food-borne diseases by eliminating bad bacteria within your body. This helps to maintain your body’s well-being by spreading good bacteria throughout your body especially in your stomach to prevent you from getting sick.

In addition, Birch Tree Probiotic is also cholesterol-free and was created with no fat-cultured milk formula. This means that each drink will help to protect your body from illnesses especially when you consume this with a well-balanced diet and active lifestyle.

Birch Tree Probiotic is available in leading supermarkets and online stores.

Birch Tree Probiotic is exclusively distributed in the UAE by Shankar Trading Company LLC – a major importer and distributor of FMCG products in the UAE.

