TFT Reach

Flirt bar: Relax and unwind at Filipinos’ newest hangout place in Ajman

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report5 hours ago

Filipinos often search for that place apart from their flats and rooms where they can spend the night to enjoy hours together with their friends, and there’s no better way than to enjoy music and great food at the newest hangout place in town – Flirt bar!

Visitors can easily access Flirt bar even on public transportation available until 11:00 pm from Dubai. Just ride the E400 and get off at the Thumbay Hospital Ajman bus stop, grab a cab and mention Radisson Blu to find Flirt bar within the complex!

At the area, you will be perplexed and amazed with the wide and beautiful architecture that gives a Victorian era vibe.

When you enter, you will enjoy a spacious area within Flirt bar that’s designed to accommodate up to 200 seated guests, complete with contoured furniture to ensure maximum comfort and relaxation for all visitors. As of posting time, UAE’s ongoing COVID-19 restrictions puts a maximum capacity of 50% occupancy.

For their food selections, Filipinos will never go wrong with classics such as Sisig or Calamares paired with towers and buckets of their drink of choice!

Those who wish to reserve the place for parties can easily send a WhatsApp message to the Flirt bar team at +971 50 286 6372 / +971 50 286 6372.

Sporting one of the most advanced lighting and engaging sound systems, Flirt bar is one of the best destinations to enjoy your evenings in Ajman.

Flirt bar is open daily from 6:00 pm to 3:00 am, with free drinks for ladies from 9pm till midnight.

Catch their latest promos at keep updated with Flirt Lounge & Club through Facebook and Instagram at @flirtloungeandclub

Drive to Flirt Lounge and Club via Google Maps at: https://bit.ly/3rhoVRT

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report5 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

LOOK: Filipino offroaders group PONG enjoy Desert Rose Parade in Dubai’s sand dunes

4 hours ago

WEMART Abu Dhabi offers up to 50% end-of-the-month discounts on selected items

6 hours ago

PassportUSA opens opportunity for Filipina nurse to migrate and work in America

8 hours ago

International Free Zone Authority announces the launch of Biz For Good Pitch and Vlog Competition in collaboration with Nikon MEA, Rove Hotels and Letswork

2 days ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button