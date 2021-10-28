Flirt bar: Relax and unwind at Filipinos’ newest hangout place in Ajman

Filipinos often search for that place apart from their flats and rooms where they can spend the night to enjoy hours together with their friends, and there’s no better way than to enjoy music and great food at the newest hangout place in town – Flirt bar!

Visitors can easily access Flirt bar even on public transportation available until 11:00 pm from Dubai. Just ride the E400 and get off at the Thumbay Hospital Ajman bus stop, grab a cab and mention Radisson Blu to find Flirt bar within the complex!

At the area, you will be perplexed and amazed with the wide and beautiful architecture that gives a Victorian era vibe.

When you enter, you will enjoy a spacious area within Flirt bar that’s designed to accommodate up to 200 seated guests, complete with contoured furniture to ensure maximum comfort and relaxation for all visitors. As of posting time, UAE’s ongoing COVID-19 restrictions puts a maximum capacity of 50% occupancy.

For their food selections, Filipinos will never go wrong with classics such as Sisig or Calamares paired with towers and buckets of their drink of choice!

Those who wish to reserve the place for parties can easily send a WhatsApp message to the Flirt bar team at +971 50 286 6372 / +971 50 286 6372.

Sporting one of the most advanced lighting and engaging sound systems, Flirt bar is one of the best destinations to enjoy your evenings in Ajman.

Flirt bar is open daily from 6:00 pm to 3:00 am, with free drinks for ladies from 9pm till midnight.

Catch their latest promos at keep updated with Flirt Lounge & Club through Facebook and Instagram at @flirtloungeandclub

Drive to Flirt Lounge and Club via Google Maps at: https://bit.ly/3rhoVRT