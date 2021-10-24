Expat strikes it rich with AED 50,000,000 win in Mahzooz

24 October 2021, Dubai, UAE: For the first time ever, the Grand Prize of AED 50,000,000 has been won in the 48th weekly live Mahzooz draw, which took place last night at the Mahzooz UAE Studio. EWINGS, Managing Operator of Mahzooz, saw one exceptionally fortunate participant land the Grand Prize of AED 50,000,000. The historic win was the outcome of the lucky winner matching six out of six numbers and becoming Mahzooz’s first Grand Prize multi-millionaire. The winning numbers were 6, 11, 21, 32, 33, and 46.

Farid Samji, CEO of EWINGS, said: “We are so thrilled and excited for the winner of the Grand Prize of AED 50,000,000. This is by far the biggest prize money to have been won in the United Arab Emirates and GCC region. We have been eagerly waiting for someone to take home the Grand Prize; we’re extremely happy that luck has favoured someone after 48 draws,”

“The stroke of luck that we witnessed last night embodies Mahzooz’s ethos: changing people’s lives overnight. The lives of all the winners that we’ve made, in every single draw, have been transformed in a matter of seconds! Changing people’s lives for the better is what Mahzooz is all about,” added Samji.

Additionally, six winners shared the second prize which was doubled to AED 2,000,000 this week as it went unclaimed in the 47th draw. Each second prize winner took home AED 333,333. The total prize money won in last night’s draw was AED 52,305,960.

The next Mahzooz draw happening on Saturday 30 October 2021 at 9:00pm UAE time will see the introduction of a brand-new game design, including a Raffle Draw with three guaranteed weekly winners.

EWINGS today announced that the weekly live draw will now feature a new game design consisting of AED 10,000,000 Grand Draw and AED 300,000 Raffle Draw, effective today. The announcement was made during a media roundtable with EWINGS’ senior management team at their head office.

The new Grand Draw will now require participants to select only five out of 49 numbers for a chance to win the top prize of AED 10,000,000. Moreover, all participants will be automatically entered into the brand-new weekly Raffle Draw of AED 300,000 where three guaranteed winners will take home AED 100,000 each.

Every participant who buys a bottle of water for AED 35 will now be eligible to win prizes in both the Grand Draw and the Raffle Draw.

“This revision of the game structure is designed to increase the odds of winning and to make it easier for our participants to win great prizes. Our customers now need to match only five out of five numbers to win the top prize of AED 10,000,000. The second prize remains unchanged at AED 1,000,000, but participants only have to match four out of five numbers now. The first and second prizes will be divided amongst their winners. The third prize, when matching three out of five numbers, is now AED 350,” explained Samji.

“The introduction of the AED 300,000 Raffle Draw comes in line with Mahzooz’s consumer-centric strategy to help more participants realise their dreams as it will have three guaranteed winners every single week, who will each take home AED 100,000,” added Samji.

“Our customers are at the heart of everything we do. Ever since we launched Mahzooz, we’ve been in touch with our customers to listen to their concerns, suggestions, and feedback. We had also conducted a survey which revealed that our customers were eager for someone to bag the Grand Prize. They also asked us to make it easier to win the Grand Prize as well as increase the value of the minimum winning amount. Through this new game design, we aim to fulfil our customers’ demands for more chances of winning and more winners. That’s also the reason why we are going the extra mile and offering our customers an additional guaranteed AED 300,000 in prize money every week with the Raffle Draw,” concluded Samji.

Besides the new game design, Mahzooz has also launched its highly anticipated mobile app on Google Play Store and iOS App Store. Additionally, customers can now also participate in the Mahzooz weekly draw using cash through over 380 kiosks around the UAE.

The new game design has come into effect today, and the next Mahzooz weekly live draw will be held on Saturday, 30 October 2021 at 9:00pm UAE time.